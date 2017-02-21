News By Tag
Strengthen Your Spirit and Become a Complete Competitor!
Castle Rock, CO / March 1, 2017 - CrossLink Publishing is pleased to announce the release in paperback and eBook formats of All In For Him: Twenty-One Devotions for College Athletes by Gwen Thielges of LaMoure, ND.
Michelle Medlock Adams, best-selling author says, "Gwen has written a devotional that should be in the gym bag of every college athlete. As a former sportswriter and college cheerleader, I know the struggles that college athletes face--the struggle of balancing a busy schedule, the pressure of being a good role model, and the drive to be your best even when your best doesn't seem to be good enough, etc. College athletes face many challenges but are also given many opportunities. Having the right mindset is crucial for a successful college experience, and having this book, "All In For Him" will help this gifted group keep their heads on straight and their hearts toward God. It's a must-have!"
College athletes and aspiring college athletes have been gifted by God. This twenty-one day journey will help them develop a spiritual edge as they connect the athletic talent they have been blessed with to a bold, authentic faith in Jesus. An All In For Him mindset will make a significant, lasting impact for Christ on teammates, coaches, and fans alike.
All In For Him: Twenty-One Devotions for College Athletes (ISBN: 978-1633570900, Trade Paper, 60 pages, $9.95, DEVOTIONAL), from CrossLink Publishing, is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and wherever fine books are sold.
About the Author:
Gwen Thielges is a blogger, Kindermusik educator, and worship leader. She and her husband have three sons, one daughter, and one daughter-in-
About the Publisher:
CrossLink Publishing is a traditional Christian publishing company based in Castle Rock, CO. CrossLink publishes a variety of Christian books distributed by AtlasBooks. For more information, visit CrossLinkPublishing.com.
