Industry News





FIVE SESSIONS: A War in Therapy tackles issues of race, political correctness, class and passion

 
 
Listed Under

NEW YORK - Feb. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- "Five Sessions" follows a 24-year-old recent Ivy League graduate and therapist, and her first client, a blue-collar political activist. Dealing with tensions of race, political correctness, socioeconomic differences, and passion, the two characters explore each other's personal challenges. Her supervisor's demands and Wall Street boyfriend contribute to their struggles.

WHO: "Five Sessions" by playwright Jaime Estades, a social policy professor at Rutgers University and cofounder and president of the Latino Leadership Institute, Inc.  Edward Torres, theater professor at Wesleyan University in Connecticut, is the director.

WHAT: "Five Sessions" will showcase uptown in East Harlem, which is home to three beautiful theaters that are underutilized despite their great potential. "Five Sessions" will play at The Julia de Burgos Performance & Arts Center, an artistic, cultural, educational and civic space. A goal with this original play, as well as future theatrical projects, is to tell diverse stories by local writers and artists and to share the innovative and exciting work being produced uptown. "Five Sessions" writer, Jaime Estades, is a longtime East Harlem resident and community leader.

WHEN:  March 10th (Friday) and 11th (Saturday) at 7:30PM.
         March 12th (Sunday) at 3:00PM.
         March 17th (Friday) and 18th (Saturday) at 7:30PM.
         March 19th (Sunday) at 3:00PM.
         March 24th (Friday) and 25th (Saturday) at 7:30PM.
         March 26th (Sunday) at 3:00PM.

WHERE: Julia de Burgos Performance and Arts Center, 1680 Lexington Avenue. Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/five-sessions-tickets-318329... and at the Julia de Burgos ticket window. Net profits will benefit the nonprofit Latino Leadership Institute, which cultivates leaders in politics, policy and community organizing.

Source:Clarisel Media for Five Sessions
Email:***@clariselmedia.com Email Verified
