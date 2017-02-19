LGBTQ Church in PB Gardens Launches Campaign to Replace Vandalized Church Organ & Piano

Metropolitan Community Church of the Palm Beaches

-- Metropolitan Community Church of the Palm Beaches Launches Campaign to Replace Vandalized Church Organ and Piano(Palm Beach Gardens, FL – February 23, 2017) The Metropolitan Community Church of the Palm Beach Gardens (MCCPB), the largest faith-based community in Palm Beach County dedicated to serving the local LGBT community and its family members and friends, today announced the launch of Jubilant Song Campaign 2017, a comprehensive fundraising effort to replace the church's vandalized organ and rickety piano.The title of the campaign is based on Psalm 98:4: "Shout for joy to our God, all the Earth, burst into jubilant song with music.""We love music at MCCPB. Worshipping with jubilant singing and instruments is our favorite way to celebrate the God we serve," declares Rev. Dr. Lea Brown, Senior Pastor. "But we have been in dire need of a new organ ever since it was damaged beyond repair by vandals late last year, and our 90-year-old, donated piano has long outlived its prime performance level and is fading fast."Accordingly, the church's growing and inspired congregation has launched the Jubilant Song Campaign to raise $61,000 to replace the organ and piano by Easter Sunday (April 16). The total cost for a new Rodgers 599 Organ and a completely refurbished Yamaha c3 Grand Piano is $86,000, which is offset in part by a $25,000 insurance settlement for the vandalized organ.Guiding the effort to replace the two instruments is the church's Organ and Piano Team: Jeremiah Cummings, MCCPB's Director of Worship & Music; organist Terry Bradlow; pianist and keyboard player Mjay Sanders; and Rev. Brown.Donations for MCCPB's Jubilant Song Campaign may be made by calling 561.775.5900 or my emailing pastor@mcccpalmbeach.org."Our entire congregation will be very grateful for any donation that helps us to purchase a new organ and piano that will musically support our worship services and spiritual celebrations for decades to come," adds Rev. Brown.About the Metropolitan Community Church of the Palm Beaches:The Metropolitan Community Church of the Palm Beaches is the largest faith-based community in Palm Beach County dedicated to serving the local LGBT community and its family members and friends. According to the church's mission statement, "MCC of the Palm Beaches is a joy-filled, justice-centered Christian community of love, vibrant worship and spiritual discovery where all God's people are supported as we become fully alive.""For 36 years now, the Metropolitan Community Church of the Palm Beaches has been both a bulwark of strength and a source of solace and support for South Florida's lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgendered and questioning communities,"says Rev. Dr. Lea Brown, the church's senior pastor."We are on a bold mission to transform hearts, lives and history," she adds. "Just as Jesus did, we take very seriously our calling to do justice, show kindness and live humbly with God."Located since 2000 at 4857 Northlake Blvd. in Palm Beach Gardens, MCCPB offers Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m., with childcare provided for children 5 and under along with Children's Church for ages 6 - 10. Because the church is made up of people from both Protestant and Catholic backgrounds, elements of the services reflect both traditions, including scripture readings, hymns and contemporary music, prayer and a communion table that is open to everyone.For more information about the Metropolitan Community Church, which is located at 4857 Northlake Blvd. in Palm Beach Gardens, please call 561-775-5900 or visit www.mccpalmbeach.org.Media Contact:Gary SchweikhartPR-BS, Inc.561.756.4298gary@pr-bs.net