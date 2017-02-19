News By Tag
New concert ticket reseller website unveiled to tackle the $5 billions secondary market
Ticketlib, a self-service ticketing and venue booking platform unveils a new platform that aims to reshape how fans buy and sell unused tickets.
eTicketingOnline.com, the new ticket reseller plans to help owners of concert, sport and theatre tickets that can't attend their events anymore to resell their tickets to buyers who will be able to afford them at a fair price.
Founder and CEO Vanessa Payet is already known for running a payment company, HGB Finance LLC, that bought Ticketlib.com, a self-service ticketing and venue booking platform, in 2013 from a French ticketing startup.
While Ticketlib's initial focus is on organizers selling tickets for their own events, months after acquiring the ticketing platform, Vanessa Payet and her team discovered that 35% of sellers were not organizers but individuals contributing to 60% of the earnings of the company. Launching a new version - through a brand new name - of the platform was pure logic but first they had to understand the $5 billions ticketing secondary market.
The newly launched website features links to sport, music concert, theatre and arts events and tickets. A news media outlet run by fan will be launched in few weeks around events and artists.
After its initial introduction in New York and London city, eTicketingOnline.com (https://eticketingonline.com/
For more information, be sure to visit https://eticketingonline.com/
Contact
HGB Finance LLC
contact@hgbfinance.com
