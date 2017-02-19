Preview Of AML Wrestling Presents: All For The Glory 2017

Live pro wrestling returns to Winston-Salem, NC for a family-friendly TV taping.

--After the explosive conclusion to AML Wrestling's 2nd Anniversary event in January, America's Most Liked Wrestling returns for All for the Glory. All three AML Wrestling championships will be defended, AND a special challenge match will pit one of the region's most up and coming stars against a former WWE mainstay/current Lucha Underground star.Guest Commissioner Teddy Long made this match as a stipulation of Dawson pinning the champion in a six-man tag match at the anniversary event. Dawson, who has been at odds with management since his early-2015 attacks on personnel, finally earned a 1-on-1 chance at the title by pinning King Shane after a lariat in January. Undaunted, King Shane believes he has all of the tools to defeat Dawson, and if the King can piledrive the big man the issue will become moot. The x-factor, as always, will come down to the Xpendables (South and the Heatseekers)vs. Queen Taylor in the battle of managers. Will Sigmon and Elliot Russell get involved? Will George South? Will Queen Taylor jump to her King's aid? This match looks like a coinflip.As of February 25, Williams will have held the AML Wrestling Championship for a record 368 days.This special challenge match pits the only man to win championships in the WWE, TNA, GlobalForce Wrestling, and Lucha Underground (Black, fka Justin Gabriel) against a man who has his eye on the AML Wrestling Championship. This looks like an excellent test for Konley as well as one more chance for AML Wrestling fans to see PJ Black in action.The Bulldogs seem to have finally beaten back the challenge of The Heatseekers, the former champions. They now face a new foe in the Dixon Line, who cemented their number-one contender status in January by defeating Da Powah. Dixon and Keys are very experienced as a team, and it's likely that 'third man' Robert Locke will loom from the outside. Whether Locke is at ringside or not, this looks like a formidable challenge for the champions. Is a post-heatseeker letdown possible? Or will the popular champions rise to the occasion?After the controversial ending to his title reign in January, Kage invoked his rematch clause which menas Axton Ray will defend the championship at All For the Glory. The two men have vastly different styles; Axton Ray is a 20-year-old high flyer who prefers a fast pace. Kage prefers a much more methodical pace and prefers to wear his opponents down until he finishes them with his modified piledriver, the "Fuzzy 8x10". Their last meeting ended in controversial fashion, as referee Jeff Bunton completed a three-count while Jordan Kage's foot was on the bottom rope.This will be a war, as two of wrestling's most violent men will once again clash in an AML Wrestling ring. Both men have been wrestling for more than 2 decades and have earned championships and accolades around the world. Both are hardcore specialists;Anderson's concrete left hand, superkick, and spinebuster are second to none. Damien Wayne boasts a vicious top-rope elbow and the willingness to fight anywhere with any object at any time. During last month's contest, it looked like Wayne had Anderson hurt when New Jack came to the ring with a trash can full of weapons circa ECW 1998. Wayne began to clap, thinkng New Jack had arrived to assist him with the beatdown. However, New Jack sided with Anderson which helped him pick up the win.Brandon Scott vs. Darius LockhartScott's loss to former partner Axton Ray has caused him to move further down the card than he is accustomed. Darius Lockhart would love to get back into the Prestige title picture after several narrow defeats. Both men are superior athletes; much of Lockhart's pre-AML Wrestling experience came in Europe while Brandon Scott has spent the last five years making a big name for himself across the United States. Both men are on their way up, which makes this an intriguing matchup on a number of levels.The Heatseekers (Sigmon and Elliot Russell) vs. the Gymnasty Boys (White Mike and Timmy Lou Retton w/Tommy Thomas)The former tag team champs will battle The Gymnasty Boys for the first time. Led by two-time manager of the year Tommy Thomas, White Mike and new client Timmy Lou into action. Retton, known as "Mr. 500" for his debut on Pro Wrestling Illustrated's coveted list, joins White Mike, whose star is clearly on the rise as Thomas attempts to get a team in the AML Wrestling tag team title picture. This will be a tough challenge for the new team, as the ruthless Heatseekers want to be back in the title hunt as well. Will White Mike's amazing momentum be enough to defeat the former tag champions, or is experience king?All of the action goes down Saturday, February 25, 2017, at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds in the Home & Garden Building. Doors open at 5:30pm for rows 1-3, 6:00pm for General Admission with a 7pm bell time. Each child 10 and under are FREE with a paid adult. Tickets on sale NOWor get them at the door while they last!