News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Create A Splash With Spanish Glass Mosaic Pool Tiles
Do you own your own swimming pool or are thinking of getting one? Why not create a 'splash' by using stunning silicone joined glass mosaic pool tiles! Here at TFO, our range newly includes some of these stunning tiles from Spain. Reviglass, a leading glass mosaic pool tile manufacturer produces these mosaics with 100% recycled materials.
But why 'silicone joined' mosaics you say? This is where each piece of tile has been stuck together with silicone. This helps in preventing the individual mosaic pieces from popping off the wall of the pool, thereby adding to the beauty of your property. The installing of these tiles is also very easy thanks to this innovative technology.
Glass mosaic pool tiles, having so many colours to choose from, which is best for you? At TFO, we would like to assist you in your project. Below are some photos which will help you envision what 'look' you are after.
So, come in and see for yourself our great range, you won't be disappointed. Or check out our online tile store to start shopping now. But hurry, stock runs out fast.
Contact
Tile Factory Outlet
***@tfo.com.au
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse