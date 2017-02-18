Space Propulsion Systems Inc (OTC PK: SPSY) Announces Capital Assets Exchange Agreement with ZseCoin

Space Propulsion Systems Inc. (OTC PINK: SPSY) announced today that it has entered into a Capital Assets Exchange Agreement with ZseCoin cryptocurrency.

Media Contact

4707 140th Ave North, Ste 303

Clearwater FL 33762

(641) 715-3900

info@spsaero.us 4707 140th Ave North, Ste 303Clearwater FL 33762(641) 715-3900

End

-- Space Propulsion Systems Inc. (OTC PINK: SPSY) announced today that it has entered into a Capital Assets Exchange Agreement with ZseCoin cryptocurrency. SPSY is now the first American aerospace company to have in place a cryptocurrency capital exchange agreement."ZseCoin is the essential cyber currency for surviving a monetary crisis. We are pleased to have this essential and ground breaking exchange agreement between SPSY and ZseCoin, and value it has for us and our investors," said SPSY's David Shindollar"As our populations grow, our world seems to be getting smaller. The need for us to interact with each other on a global scale is everpresent,"noted Conrad Noah, CMO of ZseCoin. "We are excited that two transformational technologies, namely ZseCoin and SPSY, are now linked in this unique capital backing."Details of the exchange agreement are available from the Company.About Space Propulsions Systems Inc. (OTC PINK: SPSY): Founded in 1989, SPSY holds patents in ordnance and propulsion technology including perpetual exclusive licenses in supercritical fluids and nano-structured MFC™ based explosives and propellants for the aerospace and ordnance industries. Supercritical fluids is transformational green technology, producing essentially no hazardous waste or environmental damage. SPSY is winner of awards for Most Innovative Technology and Best Paper at the NSBE Aerospace Systems Conference.CONTACT SPSY:4707 140Ave North, Ste 303Clearwater FL 33762(641) 715-3900About ZseCoin: Launched in December 2016 ZseCoin is the leading emerging cryptocurrency with unique capital asset fixed minimum value of USD $1,000. ZseCoin has quickly gained acceptance among the world's early adopters and discriminating investors alike. ZseCoin uses a reliable decentralized network that prohibits tracking or blocking by third party agitators.CONTACT ZseCoin:50 Foxes MeadowBirmingham, United Kingdom+44.121.7900.192This release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects," "intends," "believes," and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance of products and technologies, the ability to secure additional sources of finance, the ability to reduce operating expenses, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the SEC. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.SOURCE Space Propulsion Systems Inc.Related Linkshttp://www.ZseCoin.comhttp://www.spsaero.us