FirstService Residential Expands its Southern Nevada Portfolio
Lamplight Gardens at Silverado Rancho Homeowners' Association selects FirstService Residential as its community management services provider
Located in Las Vegas, Lamplight Gardens is a single-family community consisting of 235 homes. The community is located in the southeastern part of the valley off of East Cactus Avenue and Spencer Street in the Silverado Ranch community. FirstService Residential assumed management responsibilities on January 1, 2017.
Lamplight Gardens residents enjoy many amenities including, a pool and spa, clubhouse, playground, gated entry, and common area landscaping. The community also offers residents a variety of outdoor activities at its village center park.
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is recognized as Nevada's leading and most experienced full-service community association management firm. For over 25 years, FirstService Residential has continued to provide the best-in-class community management solutions and genuinely helpful service to its over 370 properties and communities throughout Nevada.
FirstService Residential is North America's largest manager of residential communities and the preferred partner of HOAs, community associations and strata corporations in the U.S. and Canada. FirstService Residential's managed communities include low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives, single-family homes, master-planned, lifestyle and active adult communities, and rental and commercial properties.
With an unmatched combination of deep industry experience, local market expertise and personalized attention, FirstService Residential delivers proven solutions and exceptional service that add value, enhance lifestyles and make a difference, every day, for every resident and community it manages. FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation, a North American leader in the property services sector. For more information, visit www.fsresidential.com (http://www.fsresidential.com/
