News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
NBC Affiliate Features Cairns Law Offices Divorce Wizard "One-Click Divorce Service
Cairns Law Offices has created an easy-to-use Divorce Wizard. This "one-click divorce" service can be accessed through a smartphone, computer or tablet. Erie News Now recently discussed this unique service in a televised news segment.
Attorney James Cairns went through a divorce himself and wanted to make the process simpler and cheaper. With 50% of marriages in the country ending in divorce, the stress and complications he encountered were likely affecting everyone else. Attorney Cairns stated that about 75% of his clients come to him through their smart phones.
He found that most couples who want to divorce but hesitate to file the paperwork do so due to time and money concerns. By streamlining and refining the divorce process through technology, Attorney Cairns has created an easy-to-follow, flat-fee uncontested divorce service that can be started with click of a button, right on a person's cellphone, tablet, or computer. Divorce services are available as long one spouse has been a resident of Pennsylvania for at least the past 6 months and is seeking an uncontested divorce. If two spouses do not agree to sign all divorce documents or do not agree on any aspect of the divorce, such as property or debt division, it is not considered uncontested.
The flat-fee for a Pennsylvania divorce is affordable and is presently set at $219, and includes court costs and attorney's fees. The time to complete the divorce process depends on the date of separation and many divorces are able to be achieved through this one-click divorce service in as few as 30 days. The timeline could be longer due to various circumstances, such as length of separation and the divorce service(s) chosen by the client. Attorney Cairns also prepares marital settlement agreements to divide property, debt, and to express terms of child custody, support, and visitation for an additional $200. The parties must agree on all of the terms of the marital settlement agreement. He also prepares new deeds and name change documents at an affordable cost.
Interested parties can view the news telecast here http://www.erienewsnow.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse