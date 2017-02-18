News By Tag
La La Land Parody (Mi Mi Land) Wins 5 Awards At Last Night's Toscars
Hidden figures parody (hidden spaces) wins 3 awards
toscars celebrates it's 10th anniversary honouring james corden and a tribute to doris roberts from 'everybody loves raymond'
Celebrity pictures available upon request – see celeb attendees below
Award winners:
Best film la la land parody – mi mi land
Best screenplay hidden figures parody - hidden spaces
Best editing a tie between lion and la la land parodies (lionel and m mi land)
Best score or song mi mi land
Best production value mi mi land
Best director hidden figures
Best supporting whactor john mawson – mi mi land
Best supporting whactress juliet lemar for moolight - moolight parody
Best whactor julian grant for whacksaw fridge
Best whactress nadia witt for hidden spaces
Personality of the year award james corden
Last night's event was held at la's prestigious renberg theatre/lgbt centre and was a night filled with glitz, glamour and laughter.
Hosted by craig robert young, the toscars has become one of the must-attend events during the awards season, as well as being one of the only predominately british ceremonies in hollywood during this period.
This year the personality of the year was awarded to tv host and actor james corden, who has made a huge impact in the us in a very short space of time with 'the late late show' and the hilarious segment 'car pool karaoke.'
Celebrities attended include: andrene ward-hammond, ashley scott, bai ling, britt ekland, christy mcginity, cisco reyes, craig robert young, cynthia bailey, dario, elke madler, gretchen rossi, gene farber, jack betts, jack kilmer, jack vale, jay lee, joey luthman, joshua lee young, kat kramer, kitty brucknell, leslie thurston, lorynn york, maria russell, melissa bolona, nick hardcastle, phoebe dynevor, robby lariviere, robin shelby, ron jeremy, ruth connell, sean maguire, shayla souliere, slim jim phantom, sohm kapila, steve hart, tamsin eames, tehmina sunny, terra jole, aldis hodge.
The toscars was initially inspired by michel gondry's film 'be kind rewind' starring jack black and mos def, the twist being that the current year's oscar nominated films are parodied instead. the day the oscar nominations were announced, on 24th january, teams were chosen at random to parody the best picture nominated films, then it was an exciting race against time as 10 teams (over 100 artists) had 4 weeks to produce a 5-minute spoof of their given film.
The awards allowed both the celebrity judges and attendees a chance to let their hair down and have a good old-fashioned giggle. the red carpet awards ceremony was a black-tie affair, bringing out the glitz and glamour of old hollywood.
The toscars are produced every year by brits in la.
To view all of the parody clips, please click here
#toscars2017 #toscarssofake #toscarssowhack #britsinla
check out the brits in la blog
like us on facebook
Impressive PR
jenny@impressivepr.com
