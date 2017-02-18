 
Industry News





Shoals Startup Wins First Regional Pitch Competition

Couple wins funds to launch their new innovative business in the Shoals.
 
 
Southern Swaddle Presented with $26,000
FLORENCE, Ala. - Feb. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Southern Swaddle, a husband and wife infant products startup based out of the Shoals, is proud to announce that they are winners of the inaugural Shoals Alabama Launchpad Competition. This is a competition where small businesses have several minutes to pitch their ideas to a panel of judges made up of business leaders around the area. They were one of five winners to receive a share of $100,000 provided by state, local, and private donors. "We are thrilled to get a chance to launch our business properly," said Miriah, the mom and owner of Southern Swaddle. "We plan on using the funds to purchase our first batch of inventory, and attend three trade shows later this year." The competition is part of a larger statewide competition put on by the EDPA.

About Southern Swaddle: Southern Swaddle seeks to create an innovative brand around the infant sleep experience. The husband and wife team behind the brand hope to use their parenting experience, along with the feedback of other moms and dads, to create useful, quality products to help infants sleep safely and soundly. They currently offer their swaddles for sale at https://www.southernswaddle.com.

Read more about the Alabama Launchpad Competition at http://alabamalaunchpad.com/.

