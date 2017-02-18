News By Tag
Shoals Startup Wins First Regional Pitch Competition
Couple wins funds to launch their new innovative business in the Shoals.
About Southern Swaddle: Southern Swaddle seeks to create an innovative brand around the infant sleep experience. The husband and wife team behind the brand hope to use their parenting experience, along with the feedback of other moms and dads, to create useful, quality products to help infants sleep safely and soundly. They currently offer their swaddles for sale at https://www.southernswaddle.com.
Read more about the Alabama Launchpad Competition at http://alabamalaunchpad.com/
Miriah Brink
