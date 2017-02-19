News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Axiomtek Launches the GOT3217W-845-PCT – A Slim-type, Multi-touch Widescreen 21.5" Panel PC
Axiomtek releases the GOT3217W-845-PCT, a touch panel PC designed for infotainment/self-service kiosks, digital signage displays, and factory automation applications
"The GOT3217W-845-
The 21.5" GOT3217W-845-
The GOT3217W-845-
Advanced Features:
- 21.5" FHD WXGA 10-point multi-touch projected capacitive wide screen
- Fanless design with Intel® Pentium® N3710 processor
- 2.5" SATA HDD and mSATA
- 3G, WLAN module and antennas (optional)
- Two Gigabit LANs, two USB 3.0, two USB 2.0 and two COM ports
- IP65-rated aluminum front bezel (dust/liquid spillage proof)
- Supports panel mount and optional VESA arm/desktop stand/wall mount
- Adjust RS-232/422/485 settings via BIOS
About Axiomtek Co., Ltd
Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of PC-based industrial computer products. From its roots as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has mirrored the PC and IoT evolutions by shifting its focus toward the design and manufacture of PC-based industrial solutions and value-added services for different industries including, transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming, retail/POS/Kiosks. It has more than 60 distributor partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial PCs, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.
Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, was formed in 2012 after its acquisition. It has added its high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA's comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier value-added service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.
As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.
Contact
Axiomtek
6265813232
solutions@axiomtek.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse