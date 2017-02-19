 
News By Tag
* Touch Panel PC
* Axiomtek
* Human-machine Interface
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Computers
* More Industries...
News By Location
* City of Industry
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
25242322212019

Axiomtek Launches the GOT3217W-845-PCT – A Slim-type, Multi-touch Widescreen 21.5" Panel PC

Axiomtek releases the GOT3217W-845-PCT, a touch panel PC designed for infotainment/self-service kiosks, digital signage displays, and factory automation applications
 
 
Axiomtek launches the GOT3217W-845-PCT
Axiomtek launches the GOT3217W-845-PCT
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Touch Panel PC
* Axiomtek
* Human-machine Interface

Industry:
* Computers

Location:
* City of Industry - California - US

Subject:
* Products

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. - Feb. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Axiomtek, one of the world's leading designers and manufacturers of innovative, high performance and reliable PC-based industrial computer products, is proud to announce the GOT3217W-845-PCT, a slim-type 21.5" full HD multi-touch panel PC, powered by the Intel® Pentium® N3710 processor. This industrial grade touch panel PC features 10-point multi-touch projected capacitive technology and 250nits brightness to fit a variety of different application needs. With an intuitive multi-touch display and high resolution support, the GOT3217W-845-PCT is well-suited for infotainment and self-service kiosks, digital signage displays, light industry and smart factory automation applications.

"The GOT3217W-845-PCT is a heavy-duty fanless touch panel PC with many ruggedized features to ensure reliable operation in hazardous environments. This touch panel PC features an IP65-rated dust/liquid spillage-proof front bezel, a wide operating temperature range of 0°C to +45°C, and up to 1G vibration endurance," said Product Manager Raymond Liao. "With its full HD resolution support and 10-point multi-touch screen, the GOT3217W-845-PCT is designed to offer an exceptional viewing and operating experience."

The 21.5" GOT3217W-845-PCT provides two PCI Express Mini Card slots and WLAN antennas for 3G and wireless network connectivity. This system features high memory capacity with up to 8GB of DDR3L-1333/1600 RAM via one socket. It also features one 2.5" SATA HDD and one mSATA for sufficient storage needs. This touch panel PC also has rich I/O options including two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, one HDMI ports, one audio (line-out), one RS-232 and one RS-232/422/485 port. This 21.5" WXGA touch panel system also supports Windows® 10 and Windows® 10 IoT. To ensure the GOT3217W-845-PCT can be integrated into a variety of different settings, it offers flexible mounting options including VESA arm, desktop stand and a wall mount.

The GOT3217W-845-PCT will be available in March. For more product information or pricing, please visit http://us.axiomtek.com or contact one of our sales representatives at solutions@axiomtek.com.

Advanced Features:

- 21.5" FHD WXGA 10-point multi-touch projected capacitive wide screen

- Fanless design with Intel® Pentium® N3710 processor

- 2.5" SATA HDD and mSATA

- 3G, WLAN module and antennas (optional)

- Two Gigabit LANs, two USB 3.0, two USB 2.0 and two COM ports

- IP65-rated aluminum front bezel (dust/liquid spillage proof)

- Supports panel mount and optional VESA arm/desktop stand/wall mount

- Adjust RS-232/422/485 settings via BIOS

About Axiomtek Co., Ltd

Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of PC-based industrial computer products. From its roots as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has mirrored the PC and IoT evolutions by shifting its focus toward the design and manufacture of PC-based industrial solutions and value-added services for different industries including, transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming, retail/POS/Kiosks. It has more than 60 distributor partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial PCs, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.

Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, was formed in 2012 after its acquisition. It has added its high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA's comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier value-added service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.

As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.

Contact
Axiomtek
6265813232
solutions@axiomtek.com
End
Source:
Email:***@axiomtek.com Email Verified
Tags:Touch Panel PC, Axiomtek, Human-machine Interface
Industry:Computers
Location:City of Industry - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AXIOMTEK News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share