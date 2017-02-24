 

Ruggedized Outdoor IP Intercom Bests the Competition

ATLANTA - Feb. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- In a story published recently on their corporate blog, Wahsega Labs elaborated on features of their best-selling product, the Wahsega Ruggedized Outdoor IP Intercom.

The company stated that they set out to engineer a product that truly fit the description "ruggedized". When their competition was researched, it was found that although there were many products that described themselves as more durable than regular products, the materials used to build them didn't live up to expectations. Often, only superficial parts of the device's structure were reinforced. That left significant weaknesses in structure that could compromise reliability and security.

As a consequence, Wahsega Labs chose materials that were considerably more robust than the competition's. In addition to true sheet steel casings, Wahsega employed advanced technologies to protect internal components from harm. Each factor was carefully considered and then the hardware designed to meet and beat specifications.

Finally, Wahsega's hallmark easy configuration ensures faster deployment times.
To read the full article, visit Wahsega Labs Company Blog area.

Wahsega Labs

Wahsega Labs is the designer and manufacturer of the highest quality VoIP products in the market. Our team is made up of industry veterans with experience in design, manufacturing, software development, sales and support. From the very beginning, we have designed our products, support and culture specifically for installers.
