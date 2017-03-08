 
News By Tag
* Penny Stocks
* Penny Stock Trading
* Otcbb
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Sarasota
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098

PennyPicks.com High Volume OTCBB Stock Alerts

PennyPicks.com's daily list of 10 of the most actively traded OTC (Over-The-Counter) Bulletin Board Stocks
 
SARASOTA, Fla. - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- The ten most active stocks trading with high volume and above $0.01 per share on the OTCBB exchange, as listed at PennyPicks.com, end of day for Tuesday, March 14, 2017 are:

Orbital Tracking Corp (TRKK): Last: 0.023, Change: 1.77%, Volume: 431.11k

Regen BioPharma Inc (RGBP): Last: 0.058, Change: 0.00%, Volume: 355.97k

Cocrystal Pharma Inc (COCP): Last: 0.255, Change: -10.53%, Volume: 118.16k

Canarc Resource Corp (CRCUF): Last: 0.081, Change: -1.22%, Volume: 92.61k

Canadian Zinc Corp (CZICF): Last: 0.175, Change: 1.62%, Volume: 67.74k

Aspen Group Inc (ASPU): Last: 4.65, Change: 0.22%, Volume: 64.97k

Nephros Inc (NEPH): Last: 0.451, Change: -6.04%, Volume: 35.51k

Digital Development Partners (DGDM): Last: 0.03, Change: -14.17%, Volume: 35.23k

Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC (CALVF): Last: 1.35, Change: 1.50%, Volume: 28.53k

Guided Therapeutics Inc (GTHP): Last: 0.45, Change: -13.46%, Volume: 27.36k

View the most active list, message boards, stock market chat room and more at https://PennyPicks.com. Subscribe for free to the Penny Picks Newsletter and receive timely stock profiles before the market opens.

About PennyPicks.com:

Since 1998, the original PennyPicks.com has provided message forums for penny stock investors and traders to talk about penny stocks. With several main sections; Stock forums, stock newsletter and overall penny stock content, Penny Picks is a go to resource for traders wanting to engage and learn about the risks and rewards of trading penny stocks.

Contact
PennyPicks.com
***@pennypicks.com
End
Source:
Email:***@pennypicks.com Email Verified
Tags:Penny Stocks, Penny Stock Trading, Otcbb
Industry:Finance
Location:Sarasota - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PennyPicks.com News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share