Country(s)
Industry News
Wahsega Labs VoIP and IP Products Made in the USA
ATLANTA - Feb. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Wahsega Labs recently explained in more detail why it made the choice to manufacture in the United States instead of China. Company officials stated that the decision is a pragmatic one designed to benefit their customer base. Wahsega Labs insists that while pride in American ingenuity and productivity played a factor, their firm commitment to their customers and strict quality control requirements were the primary motivation.
Although traditionally US companies have gravitated toward off shoring their manufacturing in China, Wahsega Labs found that they needed much quicker change cycles and higher quality than they could find in Asia. By using strong domestic business relationships fostered over years of experience in the industry, Wahsega created a home-grown manufacturing complex that sources materials, labor and manufacturing efficiency expertise to produce products more cost-effectively than they could by off-shoring. Their success reinforces their belief that labor costs are not too high in the US and the benefits far outweigh the risks.
As one official remarked, "You can have your cake and eat it too."
The complete story is available at Wahsega Labs Company Blog
Wahsega Labs
Wahsega Labs is the designer and manufacturer of the highest quality VoIP products in the market. Our team is made up of industry veterans with experience in design, manufacturing, software development, sales and support. From the very beginning, we have designed our products, support and culture specifically for installers.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse