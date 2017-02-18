News By Tag
Arbor Company Recognized as Leader in Dementia Care
Dementia Care Specialists Recognize The Arbor Company for its dedication to ongoing staff training and its person-centered care for those with Dementia
The recognition highlights organizations and individuals committed to principles of person-centered care for people with dementia and those who care for them. Dementia Capable Society Leaders come from all areas of long-term care, from architecture and design firms to therapy agencies and home health care organizations.
In selecting The Arbor Company, DCS leaders cited the company's dedication to ongoing staff training.
"While many organizations are content to prepare caregiver-employees with short, in-service training, The Arbor Company has multiple levels of training accessible to staff and customized to meet the unique needs of the residents in staff members' care," said Virginia Pflanz, DCS' Director of Sales Operations. "And when company leaders couldn't find one single curriculum that met all their needs, they had it built."
About a year ago, The Arbor Company expanded its caregiver training program to include webinars and classroom training in topics that address specific challenges identified by the company's caregiving teams.
"We are proud to recognize an organization that looks to its direct-care staff, asks, 'What do you need?' and honors that request in a way that reinforces programming already in place," Pflanz added.
Arbor's in-depth training of its caregiving staff is just one component of the company's comprehensive approach to memory care. Staff in Arbor's memory care communities develop an individual plan of care for each resident.
In addition, residents enjoy a structured guidance and activities program, integrating daily tasks of living and engaging residents at all levels. Families of residents are offered an on-site Alzheimer's support group as well as group or one-on-one counseling. In addition, Arbor's Dining with Dignity® program offers dining options that meet residents' nutritional needs while allowing them to maintain the independence.
"Arbor is honored to receive this important recognition from Dementia Care Specialists,"
About The Arbor Company:
The Arbor Company is an Atlanta-based operator of more than 30 independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, serving seniors in eleven states. With nearly 30 years of dedication and experience, The Arbor Company strives to deliver the highest quality care and service to residents and their families. The company's innovative Engaged Living program creates meaningful moments through structured activity programs and spontaneous interactions, filling each day with the right balance of purpose and fun. More information about The Arbor Company is available at www.ArborCompany.com.
About Dementia Care Specialists:
Dementia Care Specialists (DCS) is a total solutions firm for long-term care providers looking to provide best-practice memory care. To fulfill this mission, DCS offers training programs, products, and customized program assistance tools to make person-centered memory care operational, efficient, and attainable.
DCS has identified these keys to providing best-in-class memory care: unified goals and vision for success; a supportive, dementia-friendly environment;
