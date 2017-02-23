Country(s)
Industry News
JFK Air Cargo EXPO 2017 venue and speakers finalized
The EXPO begins with Opening Remarks followed by the EXPO Panel Session entitled "Initiatives and Developments at JFK: A Unique and Innovative Approach". You can look forward to enlightening and informative presentations by Stefano Pascucci, Executive VP Business Development of Airport Plazas, on truck parking and other services; John Cuticelli, Founder and Chairman of The ARK at JFK, on JFK's new animal handling center; and David Hopkins, Sr., Director of Aviation and Freight of the New York City Economic Development Corporation, on the Greater JFK Business Improvement District.
The EXPO's Exhibition portion features over 40 exhibitors from all segments of the air cargo industry displaying their products and services. Typically sold out well in advance, the EXPO Exhibition provides direct face-to-face interaction and networking with airline, freight forwarder, and other industry key decision-makers in a dedicated and focused environment. JFK Air Cargo EXPO Sponsorship opportunities provide organizations with an attractive and cost-effective way of marketing their goods, services, and brand image to air cargo industry key decision-makers. EXPO Sponsorship opportunities sell out quickly. In the event that sponsorship opportunities are no longer available and your organization would like to be a sponsor, or has a specific sponsorship request, please contact the JFK Air Cargo Association directly.
EXPO 2017 culminates with EXPO Luncheon Keynote Speaker Mr. Patrick Foye, Executive Director of The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. A well-known and highly regarded executive, Pat will provide his thoughts on building the transportation infrastructure of the region including JFK's future, and the importance and role of the JFK air cargo business. Registration for EXPO 2017 & the EXPO Exhibition is now open. To register, request exhibitor space or event sponsorship, or for further information on EXPO 2017, please visit our website at www.jfkaircargo.net.
Contact
Michael J. Bednarz
***@panynj.gov
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse