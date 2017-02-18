 
Industry News





Minkels receives FM Approval certification for Drop Away Panels

 
 
Minkels Drop Away Panels
Minkels Drop Away Panels
 
VEGHEL, Netherlands - Feb. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Data centre supplier Minkels, part of the publicly traded company Legrand (NYSE Euronext Paris: LR), has recently extended its data centre product portfolio with Drop Away Panels. Meanwhile, these panels have been 'FM Approved' (in class 4651 - Suspended Plastic Ceilings) by FM Approvals, the testing arm of international insurance carrier FM Global. Minkels is the only data centre provider in Europe that has received FM Approval in this class.

Minkels introduced its Drop Away Panels in 2016 to increase fire safety in data centres. Bas Jacobs, Product Manager Minkels: "Drop Away Panels are specifically designed roof panels for aisle containment. In case of fire in the data centre, the Drop Away Panels automatically soften and drop down so that they won't be an obstacle before the sprinklers (1) are activated."

The Drop Away Panels have been available worldwide for some time. The greatest demand for the Drop Away Panels currently comes from the United States and the United Kingdom where insurance contracts for data centre buildings demand that sprinkler and water mist systems are used. It is expected that the regulations for data centre buildings will soon be tightened up in countries such as Germany, France, Switzerland and the Netherlands. Jacobs: "Standardisation in the field of data centre security is already being tightened considerably (e.g. the renewed European data centre standard, EN 50600). Therefore, we expect a boost in the demand for Drop Away Panels."

Minkels is fully prepared for this demand since FM Approvals has certified the panels (2) as 'FM Approved'. Jacobs: "This means that the panels meet 'FM Global' insurance requirements. FM Approvals – the testing arm of international insurance carrier FM Global – rigorously tests products at the FM Global Research Campus, home to state-of-the-art facilities and laboratories. Products with the 'FM Approved' mark meet the highest standards for safety and property loss prevention. Minkels is the only data centre supplier in Europe that has received FM Approval in class 4651 (Suspended Plastic Ceilings). Minkels is enormously pleased with the certification. It is a confirmation of our commitment to quality and safety in the data centre."

Minkels will present its product portfolio – including the Drop Away Panels – on several exhibitions worldwide. Among others, Minkels will attend Data Centre World (DCW) in London between 15 and 16 March and CeBIT in Hannover from 20 to 24 March, 2017.

About Minkels

Minkels is a knowledge-driven producer and worldwide supplier of high-quality solutions for data centre infrastructure. Minkels is part of the brand portfolio of Legrand, a publicly traded company (NYSE Euronext Paris: LR) with worldwide sales in the low voltage installation, data network and data centre markets. Legrand operates in more than 180 countries and achieved worldwide revenues of 4.8 billion euros in 2015. Minkels' products stand out for their innovativeness and flexibility. Customers can always be assured of getting the very latest data centre technology, modular solutions that respond to evolving, customer-specific business requirements.

For more information about Minkels, please go to www.minkels.com.

(1) The working of the Drop Away Panels is illustrated in a video (www.youtube.com/minkels_HQ). White paper 05 'Integration of Aisle Containment with Fire Suppression Systems' offers additional information on the use of  Drop Away Panels in an aisle containment environment. The white paper can be requested at www.minkels.com/whitepaper.

(2) The panels (Minkels Drop Away Panels) have been FM Approved. This relates to the 'active' part of the roof which actually falls down.

This press release and additional image material can also be found ONLINE.

Contact
Minkels
+31 (0)413-311187
***@minkels.com
