Minkels receives FM Approval certification for Drop Away Panels
Minkels introduced its Drop Away Panels in 2016 to increase fire safety in data centres. Bas Jacobs, Product Manager Minkels: "Drop Away Panels are specifically designed roof panels for aisle containment. In case of fire in the data centre, the Drop Away Panels automatically soften and drop down so that they won't be an obstacle before the sprinklers (1) are activated."
The Drop Away Panels have been available worldwide for some time. The greatest demand for the Drop Away Panels currently comes from the United States and the United Kingdom where insurance contracts for data centre buildings demand that sprinkler and water mist systems are used. It is expected that the regulations for data centre buildings will soon be tightened up in countries such as Germany, France, Switzerland and the Netherlands. Jacobs: "Standardisation in the field of data centre security is already being tightened considerably (e.g. the renewed European data centre standard, EN 50600). Therefore, we expect a boost in the demand for Drop Away Panels."
Minkels is fully prepared for this demand since FM Approvals has certified the panels (2) as 'FM Approved'. Jacobs: "This means that the panels meet 'FM Global' insurance requirements. FM Approvals – the testing arm of international insurance carrier FM Global – rigorously tests products at the FM Global Research Campus, home to state-of-the-
Minkels will present its product portfolio – including the Drop Away Panels – on several exhibitions worldwide. Among others, Minkels will attend Data Centre World (DCW) in London between 15 and 16 March and CeBIT in Hannover from 20 to 24 March, 2017.
About Minkels
Minkels is a knowledge-driven producer and worldwide supplier of high-quality solutions for data centre infrastructure. Minkels is part of the brand portfolio of Legrand, a publicly traded company (NYSE Euronext Paris: LR) with worldwide sales in the low voltage installation, data network and data centre markets. Legrand operates in more than 180 countries and achieved worldwide revenues of 4.8 billion euros in 2015. Minkels' products stand out for their innovativeness and flexibility. Customers can always be assured of getting the very latest data centre technology, modular solutions that respond to evolving, customer-specific business requirements.
For more information about Minkels, please go to www.minkels.com.
(1) The working of the Drop Away Panels is illustrated in a video (www.youtube.com/
(2) The panels (Minkels Drop Away Panels) have been FM Approved. This relates to the 'active' part of the roof which actually falls down.
