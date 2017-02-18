News By Tag
Cancer Survivor launches safe, all-natural cosmetic brand
Basildon, Essex– Babylon Tree, a brand new, full-service natural cosmetics business created to provide consumers with sustainable access to natural soaps, bath accessories, and cosmetic products, was officially opened in Basildon, Essex.
Borne from a passion from a father-to-be who was diagnosed with cancer and underwent 25 session of radiotherapy treatments followed by a major operation, Babylon Tree represents the hope and pureness of using only nature's most pristine and chemically-free byproducts.
"While I was at the hospital, I wanted to launch a cosmetics business that promotes a natural lifestyle," said Paul Jasion, Founder and Owner of Babylon Tree. "Though I have battled multiple spouts of cancer to date, I am officially cancer-free today and using my energy to promote my organic commitment to natural beauty products for people locally and nationwide."
Babylon Tree is committed to raising awareness on the harmful, and lethal, chemicals used in so many cosmetic products today. On the new store's website, shoppers can peruse artisan soaps, bath & spa products, essential oils, home fragrance, and salt lamps without worrying about harmful toxins.
For more information, visit: https://babylontree.com/
