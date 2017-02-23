 
Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty Companywide Meeting Recognizes a Successful 2016

 
 
Celebrating Best Year Ever
Celebrating Best Year Ever
 
COLD SPRING HARBOR, N.Y. - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, one of the nation's leading realtors, recently held its annual companywide meeting at the Garden City Hotel, Garden City, New York. The annual meeting brings the managers, sales people and support staff together to unveil the latest technological tools and marketing support for agent success, salute individual accomplishments of the organization's top producing agents, announce other important companywide news and celebrate the family feeling that sets Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty apart from other large real estate organizations.   The theme of this year's meeting, "We are Family" #wearefamily was illustrated in numerous ways, from agent testimonial videos and photo collages from agent trips to the general bonhomie of the afternoon.

"It always delights me to feel the energy of so much talent and enthusiasm gathered in one room," said Patricia J. Petersen, President and CEO of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, who hosts the event.  "The companywide meeting functions as a rally, networking event, vendor fair and salute to our success.  It's a wonderful opportunity for our agents to learn from each other, get referrals, obtain new tools to boost their success and enjoy a celebration."

During the meeting, Ms. Petersen reported on the organization's 2016 sales numbers.  Sales volume was up 25% from 2015 to $3.1Billion, making 2016 the single best year in the organization's 95-year history.  The number of transactions increased as well, up 16% from 2015.  Likewise, the average sales price was up 9% from 2015 to $905,000, almost double the $468,000 Long Island average (not including the Hamptons).  The top office, based on closed gross commission income, was Manhasset and the single highest transaction was $28 million.

Ms. Petersen also congratulated the top producing agents for 2016.  Helen Deng of the Locust Valley office achieved the number one slot, followed by Christy Porter, also of the Locust Valley office, with Peggy Moriarty of the Cold Spring Harbor office in third place.  Listing leaders included Lois Kirschenbaum (Old Westbury) in first place, followed by Peggy Moriarty and Donielle Cardinale (Mattituck).  Janet Markarian (Greenport) was first among the unit leaders, then Peggy Moriarty and Dee Donovan.

The inaugural D. Kent Gale Humanitarian Award found its first recipient in Chief Operating Officer Tom Calabrese.  The award, which honors the memory of the organization's longtime leader, Kent Gale, acknowledges "the singular efforts of one person in the Daniel Gale organization who upholds the Golden Rule, demonstrating empathy, kindness, compassion, understating and respect through acts of charity, mentorship and community service."

The meeting was followed by a networking reception that included sponsors such as Sotheby's Wine, Tiffany & Co., Tesla, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, ONE Sotheby's International Realty, Wells Fargo, BMW, Brooks Brothers, Ambassador Abstract, and Apple.

Founded in 1922, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty (http://www.danielgale.com/)consistently leads the nation in achieving one of the highest average sales prices in the country.  Daniel Gale Sotheby's is a $3.1 billion dollar organization with 850 sales associates in 27 offices spanning Long Island and Queens.  Services include a Relocation Division, an award-winning Marketing & Technology Department, a Development Marketing Group, Commercial and Rental Divisions; and Ambassador Abstract (http://www.ambabstract.com/) Title company.  The Sotheby's International Realty® (http://www.sothebysrealty.com/)affiliate for Long Island and Queens since 1976, Daniel Gale Sotheby's has gained national and international recognition, including top honors worldwide.  In addition to its place on the Regents Board of "Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate," Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty is on The Broker Council and Compass Group of Real Trends, The Asian Real Estate Association and The Realty Alliance (comprising some of the real estate industry's most influential companies with participation "by invitation only").  For more information, visit www.danielgale.com.​

Photo caption:  Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty recognized top producing agent Helen Deng of its Locust Valley, NY office (third from left) at its annual companywide meeting.  Pictured with Helen (l-r) are: Locust Valley sales manager Bonnie Devendorf, President and CEO Patricia J. Petersen, Locust Valley sales manager Margaret Mateyaschuk.

End
Source:Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty
Email:***@epoch5.com Email Verified
Tags:Daniel Gale, Locust Valley, Real Estate
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Cold Spring Harbor - New York - United States
