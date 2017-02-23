News By Tag
Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty Companywide Meeting Recognizes a Successful 2016
"It always delights me to feel the energy of so much talent and enthusiasm gathered in one room," said Patricia J. Petersen, President and CEO of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, who hosts the event. "The companywide meeting functions as a rally, networking event, vendor fair and salute to our success. It's a wonderful opportunity for our agents to learn from each other, get referrals, obtain new tools to boost their success and enjoy a celebration."
During the meeting, Ms. Petersen reported on the organization's 2016 sales numbers. Sales volume was up 25% from 2015 to $3.1Billion, making 2016 the single best year in the organization's 95-year history. The number of transactions increased as well, up 16% from 2015. Likewise, the average sales price was up 9% from 2015 to $905,000, almost double the $468,000 Long Island average (not including the Hamptons). The top office, based on closed gross commission income, was Manhasset and the single highest transaction was $28 million.
Ms. Petersen also congratulated the top producing agents for 2016. Helen Deng of the Locust Valley office achieved the number one slot, followed by Christy Porter, also of the Locust Valley office, with Peggy Moriarty of the Cold Spring Harbor office in third place. Listing leaders included Lois Kirschenbaum (Old Westbury) in first place, followed by Peggy Moriarty and Donielle Cardinale (Mattituck). Janet Markarian (Greenport) was first among the unit leaders, then Peggy Moriarty and Dee Donovan.
The inaugural D. Kent Gale Humanitarian Award found its first recipient in Chief Operating Officer Tom Calabrese. The award, which honors the memory of the organization's longtime leader, Kent Gale, acknowledges "the singular efforts of one person in the Daniel Gale organization who upholds the Golden Rule, demonstrating empathy, kindness, compassion, understating and respect through acts of charity, mentorship and community service."
The meeting was followed by a networking reception that included sponsors such as Sotheby's Wine, Tiffany & Co., Tesla, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, ONE Sotheby's International Realty, Wells Fargo, BMW, Brooks Brothers, Ambassador Abstract, and Apple.
Founded in 1922, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty
Photo caption: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty recognized top producing agent Helen Deng of its Locust Valley, NY office (third from left) at its annual companywide meeting. Pictured with Helen (l-r) are: Locust Valley sales manager Bonnie Devendorf, President and CEO Patricia J. Petersen, Locust Valley sales manager Margaret Mateyaschuk.
