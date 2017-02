Philadelphia Flyers Forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare Now Connects Directly with Fans on Like A Pro

Pierre-Edouard Belemare

-- Like A Pro, LLC (www.likeapro.com)announced this week that Pierre-Edouard Bellemare has developed a profile on the platform. The French-born Bellemare, known as a gritty and scrappy fan favorite, is enjoying success on the NHL Philadelphia Flyers after an international career playing in Europe. He previously played for Skellefteå AIK of the Swedish Hockey League, where he won the Swedish Championship two times in 2013 and 2014. Bellemare also played in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey as a member of Team Europe, that had a surprising run and lost in the final to Canada. The Flyers and Penguins are set to play under the lights outside at Heinz Field this weekend.Pierre-Edouard Bellemare's success in Europe has translated well in the NHL, yet his path to the elite professional league in North America was far from typical. He tells many fascinating stories on his profile. Like all of the athletes on Like A Pro, the athlete profile gives Pierre the ability to have a more candid relationship with his fans, and gives him the opportunity to name specific products he uses in his professional and personal life. Athletes are influencers, and brands get questions all the time about which specific items certain athletes use. Whether sporting equipment, nutrition, or athleisure wear, Like A Pro provides the answers from an expanding collection of pros. Among the items that Pierre recommends and has available for purchase via Amazon include his actual Reebok ( http://bit.ly/ 2lPOCto ) hockey stick, as well as the Persol ( http://bit.ly/ 2l5kCVW ) sunglasses he wears.: Like A Pro is a digital ecosystem where professional and Olympic athletes share their stories and have a direct connection with fans and brands, without the constraints of teams, leagues or associations. Like A Pro is distinctly Athlete Driven™. By providing behind-the-scenes content regarding their training, nutrition, music, gear and more, the athlete has a unique opportunity to create and curate their brand and ultimately own their legacy.