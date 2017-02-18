News By Tag
* Flyers
* Nhl
* Heinz Field
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Philadelphia Flyers Forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare Now Connects Directly with Fans on Like A Pro
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare's success in Europe has translated well in the NHL, yet his path to the elite professional league in North America was far from typical. He tells many fascinating stories on his profile. Like all of the athletes on Like A Pro, the athlete profile gives Pierre the ability to have a more candid relationship with his fans, and gives him the opportunity to name specific products he uses in his professional and personal life. Athletes are influencers, and brands get questions all the time about which specific items certain athletes use. Whether sporting equipment, nutrition, or athleisure wear, Like A Pro provides the answers from an expanding collection of pros. Among the items that Pierre recommends and has available for purchase via Amazon include his actual Reebok (http://bit.ly/
About: Like A Pro is a digital ecosystem where professional and Olympic athletes share their stories and have a direct connection with fans and brands, without the constraints of teams, leagues or associations. Like A Pro is distinctly Athlete Driven™. By providing behind-the-scenes content regarding their training, nutrition, music, gear and more, the athlete has a unique opportunity to create and curate their brand and ultimately own their legacy.
Contact
Like A Pro
***@likeapro.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse