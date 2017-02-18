News By Tag
Building Health Check, LLC, enters reseller agreement with Fellowes
Building Health Check, LLC adds cutting edge AeraMax Professional air purifiers to their lineup of Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) products, tools and solutions
AeraMax Professional air purifiers have won multiple innovation awards for its ability to help facility managers provide the next generation of clean to commercial offices, schools and healthcare facilities globally. These professional-
"We are very excited to offer the AeraMax line to our customers!" Says Alan Wozniak, Managing Partner with BHC, LLC, "These devices go a long way to improve the IAQ of facility as they are constantly cleaning the air in the background whenever they detect a need."
AeraMax Professional air purifiers feature innovative EnviroSmart™
AeraMax Professional is also the first commercial-grade air purifier to get an Asthma & Allergy Friendly™ certification from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA). This certification is awarded to air cleaning products that have been scientifically proven to reduce allergens.
"AeraMax Professional is looking forward to our initiatives with a reputable IAQ firm like BHC, LLC." Alexa Antonio, National Account Manager for Fellowes Brands said, "I feel like air purifiers were the missing link in BHC's already robust lineup of IAQ testing products and equipment. We are happy to have them onboard!"
AeraMax Professional comes in three different models meant to be installed based on the square footage of the room. The AM II cleans up to 300 square feet, the AM III cleans up to 700 square feet and the AM IV cleans up to 1,400 square feet. Each model can be wall mounted or can utilize a floor stand for more mobile applications.
BHC, LLC is proactive in providing IAQ solutions, including AeraMax to everyone from healthcare facilities and schools, to hotels and resorts.
About Building Health Check, LLC:
Building Health Check, LLC is one of the largest manufactures on DIY test kits in North America including DIY kits to analyze for the following: formaldehyde, molds, allergens, dust mites, fiberglass, bacteria, mycotoxin, VOCs, legionella, radon, bed bugs, lead, staph, among many others.
You can order on line at: http://www.indoorairtest.com or at one of our many quality dealers.
For more information please contact us at 1-800-422-7873, ext: 404, sales@indoorairtest.com or visit http://BuildingHealthCheck.com.
Media Contact
Building Health Check,LLC
Troy Raszka, Communications Director
800-422-7873
***@pureaircontrols.com
End
