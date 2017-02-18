 
News By Tag
* Shopping
* Event
* Zinkata
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fashion
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Lagos City
  Lagos State
  Nigeria
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918


Zinkata Presents - Sweets, Treats and Glee

 
 
event
event
LAGOS CITY, Nigeria - Feb. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Pioneer Style Boutique, Zinkata is known for their individual and carefully curated pieces. The store prides itself on its ability to deliver not just as a place to shop for clothing but as a full uplifting experience once you step into the store.

With services ranging from identifying the right pieces for each body type to selecting the perfect outfit for your occasion; it's easy to say that Zinkata is the one stop destination for timeless fashion finds and great "made in Nigeria" brands.

Join Zinkata for Sweets, Treats and Glee at 13b Awori Road, Dolphin Estate, Victoria Island on Sunday the 26th of February at 1pm to browse stunning pieces and mingle with other fashion lovers.

According to CEO, Ezinne Chinkata  "The ethos of Zinkata  is all about spreading love and making people feel really happy and appreciated" this has been the mantra since the launch of the store so regulars, new comers and people that are just curious are very welcome and will definitely be  treated to an extremely pleasant experience.

Zinkata.com

http://www.zinkata.com/
End
Source:
Email:***@bobbytaylorcompany.com Email Verified
Tags:Shopping, Event, Zinkata
Industry:Fashion
Location:Lagos City - Lagos State - Nigeria
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Bobby Taylor Company PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share