Zinkata Presents - Sweets, Treats and Glee
With services ranging from identifying the right pieces for each body type to selecting the perfect outfit for your occasion; it's easy to say that Zinkata is the one stop destination for timeless fashion finds and great "made in Nigeria" brands.
Join Zinkata for Sweets, Treats and Glee at 13b Awori Road, Dolphin Estate, Victoria Island on Sunday the 26th of February at 1pm to browse stunning pieces and mingle with other fashion lovers.
According to CEO, Ezinne Chinkata "The ethos of Zinkata is all about spreading love and making people feel really happy and appreciated"
