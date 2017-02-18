News By Tag
Celebrate Spring with an Escape to the Lake
On the shores of Geneva Lake, The Abbey Resort offers local, family-friendly getaway
As the only full-service resort directly on the shores of Geneva Lake, The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa offers a convenient getaway that isn't too far from home. With an indoor pool featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, kid-friendly programming available both inside and outdoors, ample opportunities for adults to relax and several on-site dining options, The Abbey Resort is a hit for guests of all ages looking for a getaway to enjoy the sunshine and vibrancy of spring.
March 27 through April 23, family-friendly activities will be offered such as Luau games, Moana's quest scavenger hunt, splash and glow pool time, crafts such as making springtime sugar scrubs and homemade bird feeders and so much more. Outdoor activities are also available, such as Spring Fever S'mores at the harbor-side bonfire, hiking, biking and disc golf.
On-site babysitting is available allowing parents to slip away to enjoy some seasonal pampering at Avani Spa with coconut lime spa treatments in the form of manicures, pedicures, body scrubs and massages being offered for 35% off all services priced $75 or above and enjoyed Mondays through Thursdays, March 1 through 16. Or, adults can enjoy some simple rest and relaxation in the newly renovated, adults-only, sunlit pool atrium and adjacent sauna, steam and inhalation rooms.
Available with advance reservations on Sunday, April 16 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Easter Brunch at The Abbey is free for kids under 4 and of course features a special appearance by the Easter Bunny! For those looking for something truly special, The Abbey Resort's Activities Department will arrange for a surprise Easter Bunny guest room visit for little ones either Saturday or Sunday morning with a personalized Easter Pail including the child's name and a variety of toys, activities, Easter egg cookie and candy! Reserve your surprise visit by Tuesday, March 22 by calling 262-275-9901 (tel:(262)%20275-
Ample Easter Sunday activities will also be available throughout the resort, including an indoor petting zoo, decorating seasonal sweets, candy egg hunts, Easter Peep S'mores and family-friendly activities galore! A complete guide to spring break and Easter programming can be found through the following link: http://www.theabbeyresort.com/
Book an overnight package enjoying the resort's Spring Break at the Lake package where the longer a family stays this spring, the more money they save and credits they earn. Spring getaway packages are available through April 30 and range from $279 for a two-night stay including $50 of food and beverage credit, $20 in arcade tokens and $25 Spa Bucks, to $579 for a five-night stay including $125 in food and beverage credit, $50 in arcade tokens and $25 in Spa Bucks. Three- and four-night packages are also available. For complete details on available packages and rates, or to book a stay, please visit www.theabbeyresort.com/
About The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa
Located just 80 miles from downtown Chicago and 50 miles from Milwaukee, The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa is a treasured icon and the only full-service resort on the shores of Lake Geneva. The resort celebrated its 50th Anniversary in 2013 with the completion of a multi-million dollar renovation of the exterior, meeting space and common areas. The resort boasts a breathtaking setting on 90 acres of beautifully manicured grounds, award-winning dining and banquet facilities, nearby championship golf courses and a wide range of outdoor activities. This only scratches the surface of all the activities and offerings The Abbey Resort provides. With impeccable customer service, the team at The Abbey Resort consistently meets the needs and expectations of both guests and meeting planners. The 35,000 square-foot Avani Spa enhances the resort experience with innovative spa treatments and modern luxuries.
The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa is managed and operated by Hostmark Hospitality Group of Schaumburg, Ill. For more information or reservations, visit http://www.theabbeyresort.com, join Abbey Resort and Avani Spa on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/
