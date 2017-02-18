 
SmartBones® Launching New Dog Chew Flavors at Global Pet Expo, Booth #2379

SmartBones® Launching New No Rawhide Dog Chew Flavors at Global Pet Expo on March 22 – 24, 2017 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL: PetMatrix LLC Booth #2379
 
 
SADDLEBROOK, N.J. - Feb. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- SmartBones® is excited to showcase and launch new no rawhide dog chew flavors at the pet industry's largest annual trade show, Global Pet Expo. This year's event will take place on March 22 – 24, at the Orange Country Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Attendees are encouraged to drop by the PetMatrix LLC Booth #2379 to learn about SmartBones® new products, which include: Twist Chews, Kabobz, Chicken Wrapped Sticks, Holistic Chew Line, Bacon & Cheese Chews, Dental Chews, SmartChews and SmartNaturals.

The SmartBones® team developed the "Healthy Alternative to Rawhide"…NO-RAWHIDE SmartBones®: The newest advancement in the dog chew category. Rawhide dog chews are one of the most common pastime chews for dogs.

Unfortunately, over the years, research has indicated that rawhide chews can prove detrimental to the health and safety of your dog. Many pet owners are resistant to feeding their dog rawhide chews because of concerns about the digestibility as well as potential choking hazards. There are also the concerns about chemicals used to process rawhide and the general lack of regulation in the leather industry. Learn more about SmartBones®: http://smartbones.com/.

SmartBones® are made using extruded, wholesome, grains and other vegetables such as sweet potatoes, carrots and peas, in place of rawhide, and combining it with irresistible chicken breast. A recent independent digestibility study found SmartBones® to be highly digestible, actually exceeding the digestibility of even premium dog foods. When compared to leading rawhide chews for palatability, Smartbones® was preferred 9 out of 10 times.

Product Description for New SmartBones® Flavors:

Twist Chews: Twists are one of the top selling chew shapes. This no rawhide formula is made with real chicken and vegetables and is easy to digest. Vitamin and mineral enriched, this chew is available in chicken and peanut butter recipes.

Kabobz: The Kabobz are a multi-meat flavored chew consisting of chicken, beef and pork. This no rawhide formula is highly digestible and accommodates multi sizes of dogs. Length of Kabobz: 5".

Chicken Wrapped Sticks: Sticks are a proven top selling shape. With real chicken wrapped on the outside, this no-rawhide formula is easy to digest and is vitamin and mineral enriched. Available in chicken and peanut butter recipes and regular and mini stick sizes.

Holistic GRAIN FREE Line: One of the recent trends in pet food is grain-free dog food and treats. This Holistic Good-for-Them-Recipe is made with real chicken and other wholesome ingredients, like Cassava root; which offers various health benefits because of its high concentration of vitamins, minerals and fiber content. These chews are completely grain-free, no gluten, wheat, soy, chicken-by-products. They are also rawhide-free, highly digestible and low in fat.

Bacon & Cheese Chews: This new and delicious flavor is a no rawhide formula that is highly digestible. They are made with real bacon, cheese, vegetables and chicken. Will be available in September 2017.

Dental Chews: Provide your pup with a chew while promoting healthy teeth and gums! Dental Chews no rawhide formula is made with real chicken, vegetables and essential dental ingredients to help maintain healthy teeth and fresh breath (baking soda and Chlorophyll).

SmartChews – Singles: A highly palatable, no rawhide chew made with natural ingredients including, sweet potato, soybean, peas, tomato and chicken. They contain no grain, no artificial colors and are made in Vietnam. Two displays are available: small display tray (holds 24 small assorted chews) and large display tray (holds 24 large assorted chews). The chew characters include a lion, hippo and elephant.

SmartNaturals: These 100% natural meat treats are available in two recipes: Beef with sweet potato and lamb with rosemary. Made in New Zealand with New Zealand grass fed beef/lamb, these treats do not contain rawhide, gluten, wheat, corn, soy, fillers, artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. Available in 4oz and 8oz.

About SmartBones: NO-RAWHIDE SmartBones® chews are The Healthy Alternative to Rawhide!  They are 100% rawhide free, making them highly digestible, are made with REAL chicken and wholesome vegetables, including sweet potatoes, carrots and peas, for a taste dogs can't resist!  SmartBones are vitamin and mineral enriched and are so unique, they are patented!  Learn more at: http://smartbones.com/.

Hi-res smartbones images can be found here: http://www.smartbones.com/product-images/.

Connect Socially:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SmartBonesChews/.

Twitter: @SmartBonesChews

Instagram: @SmartBonesChews

