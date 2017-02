The New Tri-State Defender Hosts Legends and Leaders Gala To Celebrate 65 Year Anniversary

Media Contact

Jae Henderson

901.286.5231

***@gmail.com Jae Henderson901.286.5231

End

-- The New Tri-State Defender is 65! To celebrate, the historic media company is hosting the Legends and Leaders Gala Saturday, March 25th. This black tie event will honor past and present business, political, and civic trailblazers in the Memphis community. The evening will also feature music, dinner, and tributes to the honored visionaries. President/CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association Dr. Benjamin Chavis will deliver an inspiring message during the keynote address and Action News 5 Anchor Kontji Anthony will serve as the emcee. The Legends and Leaders Gala will be a wonderful celebration of many of the historical accomplishments made in our community and will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Domino's Event Center, located at 501 St. Jude Place in Memphis, TN.The New Tri-State Defender has been the #1 media source for news pertaining to African Americans in the tri-state area since its inception in 1951. The weekly newspaper and daily online resource, bills itself as "The Voice of the Community". In 2013, it underwent a rebranding and resurgence after being acquired by BEST Media Properties, Inc., a Tennessee corporation established by current TSD President and Publisher, Bernal E. Smith II."November 1, 2016 marked 65 years of the Tri-State Defender's continuous publication in Memphis and the Mid-South, making us one of the longest running publications and media entities in the area and one of the longest operating African-American-owned businesses,"said Smith. "In the spirit of recognition and celebration, we will observe this milestone and our efforts to inform, inspire, and elevate the quality of life of our readers and audiences."The Legends and Leaders Gala also provides the opportunity to recognize Memphis's unique past, present, and future through the individuals who helped shape it as TSD salute's those pioneers and visionaries who opened doors for so many, while also recognizing a group of dynamic young leaders who are setting the pace for today and blazing new trails for tomorrow.The Legends being honored are:Lee Bean, President of Bean & Prince ContractorsThe Honorable George C. Brown, Retired Circuit Court JudgeMichael Cody, Attorney & Political LeaderClifton Dates, Sr., RetiredOwner CDA Security FirmFred Davis, Founder of Fred L. Davis Insurance & Political LeaderHarold Ford, Sr., First African American Congressmen of the 9DistrictArt Gilliam, Owner & General Manager WLOK Radio StationMayor Dr. W.W. Herenton, First African American Mayor of Memphis &Superintendent of Memphis City SchoolsThe Honorable Ernestine Hunt Dorse, First African American Female City Court JudgeFred Jones, Founder Summitt Management Corporation & The Southern The Heritage ClassicSara Lewis, Retired Board Commissioner Memphis City SchoolsDr. James L. Netters, Sr., First African American Elected to Memphis City Council & PastorBarbara Swearengen-Ware, Retired Memphis City CouncilwomanMadeline Taylor, Civil Rights Leader, Retired NAACP Executive DirectorMayor A.C. Wharton, First African American Mayor of Shelby County & Former Mayor, City of MemphisLuke Yancy, III, President/CEO MMBC ContinuumThe Leaders behonored are:Raumesh Akbari, TN State RepresentativePhillip Ashley, Founder Phillip Ashley ChocolatesEkundayo Bendele, Founder&Director Hattiloo TheatreBerlin Boyd, Chairman of the Memphis City CouncilRoquita Coleman-Williams, Transportation & Transit LeaderCynthia Daniels, Social & Civic LeaderRev. Earle Fisher, Civil Rights Leader & PastorPaul Garner, Civil Rights & Civic LeaderCurtis Givens, Founder CGI EntertainmentSenator Lee Harris, Political LeaderAndrea Johnson, Owner Bubble BistroLondon Lamar, Political Leader & Education AdvocateEdward Stanton, III, United States AttorneyVan Turner, Attorney and Political LeaderRoblin Webb, Founder/CEO Freedom Preparatory AcademyArtemis "Peppa" Williams, Entrepreneur & Civic LeaderThe Legends and Leaders Gala event is open to the public. Tickets can be purchased for $65 or a VIP Table of 10 for $700. A portion of the proceeds from the event will support the I-Read Foundation and the Barbershops, Books and Boys Youth Literacy initiative. For more information and to purchase tickets, contact the New Tri-State Defender at (901) 523-1818.###The New Tri-State Defender is one of the longest continuously published African-American newspapers in the South. Under the leadership of its Owner, President and Publisher, Bernal E. Smith II, it has evolved into a progressive multi-media business with a distribution that includes print newspaper, digital publications, website/social media pages and events. TSD's mission is to inform, inspire and elevate the quality of life of its growing audience while serving as the primary vehicle for reaching African Americans in the Greater Memphis market. The New Tri-State Defender multi-media platform reaches 85,000 people weekly. Visit us at www.tsdmemphis.com