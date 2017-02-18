News By Tag
The New Tri-State Defender Hosts Legends and Leaders Gala To Celebrate 65 Year Anniversary
The New Tri-State Defender has been the #1 media source for news pertaining to African Americans in the tri-state area since its inception in 1951. The weekly newspaper and daily online resource, bills itself as "The Voice of the Community". In 2013, it underwent a rebranding and resurgence after being acquired by BEST Media Properties, Inc., a Tennessee corporation established by current TSD President and Publisher, Bernal E. Smith II.
"November 1, 2016 marked 65 years of the Tri-State Defender's continuous publication in Memphis and the Mid-South, making us one of the longest running publications and media entities in the area and one of the longest operating African-American-
The Legends and Leaders Gala also provides the opportunity to recognize Memphis's unique past, present, and future through the individuals who helped shape it as TSD salute's those pioneers and visionaries who opened doors for so many, while also recognizing a group of dynamic young leaders who are setting the pace for today and blazing new trails for tomorrow.
The Legends being honored are:
Lee Bean, President of Bean & Prince Contractors
The Honorable George C. Brown, Retired Circuit Court Judge
Michael Cody, Attorney & Political Leader
Clifton Dates, Sr., RetiredOwner CDA Security Firm
Fred Davis, Founder of Fred L. Davis Insurance & Political Leader
Harold Ford, Sr., First African American Congressmen of the 9th District
Art Gilliam, Owner & General Manager WLOK Radio Station
Mayor Dr. W.W. Herenton, First African American Mayor of Memphis &
Superintendent of Memphis City Schools
The Honorable Ernestine Hunt Dorse, First African American Female City Court Judge
Fred Jones, Founder Summitt Management Corporation & The Southern The Heritage Classic
Sara Lewis, Retired Board Commissioner Memphis City Schools
Dr. James L. Netters, Sr., First African American Elected to Memphis City Council & Pastor
Barbara Swearengen-Ware, Retired Memphis City Councilwoman
Madeline Taylor, Civil Rights Leader, Retired NAACP Executive Director
Mayor A.C. Wharton, First African American Mayor of Shelby County & Former Mayor, City of Memphis
Luke Yancy, III, President/CEO MMBC Continuum
The Leaders behonored are:
Raumesh Akbari, TN State Representative
Phillip Ashley, Founder Phillip Ashley Chocolates
Ekundayo Bendele, Founder&
Berlin Boyd, Chairman of the Memphis City Council
Roquita Coleman-Williams, Transportation & Transit Leader
Cynthia Daniels, Social & Civic Leader
Rev. Earle Fisher, Civil Rights Leader & Pastor
Paul Garner, Civil Rights & Civic Leader
Curtis Givens, Founder CGI Entertainment
Senator Lee Harris, Political Leader
Andrea Johnson, Owner Bubble Bistro
London Lamar, Political Leader & Education Advocate
Edward Stanton, III, United States Attorney
Van Turner, Attorney and Political Leader
Roblin Webb, Founder/CEO Freedom Preparatory Academy
Artemis "Peppa" Williams, Entrepreneur & Civic Leader
The Legends and Leaders Gala event is open to the public. Tickets can be purchased for $65 or a VIP Table of 10 for $700. A portion of the proceeds from the event will support the I-Read Foundation and the Barbershops, Books and Boys Youth Literacy initiative. For more information and to purchase tickets, contact the New Tri-State Defender at (901) 523-1818.
About The New Tri-State Defender
The New Tri-State Defender is one of the longest continuously published African-American newspapers in the South. Under the leadership of its Owner, President and Publisher, Bernal E. Smith II, it has evolved into a progressive multi-media business with a distribution that includes print newspaper, digital publications, website/social media pages and events. TSD's mission is to inform, inspire and elevate the quality of life of its growing audience while serving as the primary vehicle for reaching African Americans in the Greater Memphis market. The New Tri-State Defender multi-media platform reaches 85,000 people weekly. Visit us at www.tsdmemphis.com.
Media Contact
Jae Henderson
901.286.5231
***@gmail.com
