The Best Western Aku Tiki Inn Receives 2016 Guest Review Award From Booking.com
Daytona Beach, Florida Oceanfront Resort Is Recognized By Guests
Blaine Lansberry, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Best Western Aku Tiki Inn, states, "This award is based on actual guest reviews. With more and more people using online reviews in their buying decisions it is important to have a strong arsenal of positive reviews online. With so many options for hotel accommodations utilizing online reviews in your marketing strategy is essential more so than it was a year ago. We are honored to receive this award from Booking.com and thank all of our guests for making it possible."
Located at 2225 South Atlantic Avenue in Daytona Beach, the Best Western Aku Tiki Inn is an oceanfront resort in Daytona Beach, Florida. This hotel caters to all types of travelers including those traveling solo or with family or with a group. The Best Western Aku Tiki Inn offers many room types with a view of the ocean. Options also include a choice of an efficiency or a standard room. Efficiency rooms include a fully equipped kitchenette with a mid-size refrigerator, microwave, four-burner stove, oven, coffee maker, and utensils for four. Standard rooms include a microwave, small refrigerator, and a coffee maker.
The Best Western Aku Tiki Inn never charges a resort fee. Amenities such as high speed Wi-Fi internet access, free parking, a hot buffet breakfast, a daily cocktail hour, and a daily newspaper are all included in the affordable rate. Along with these many amenities, this oceanfront hotel offers easy beach access and sunset views. Their easy beach access is widely popular especially for elderly guests and those traveling with small children. An on-site in-ground swimming pool is also available and is included in the nightly room rate.
This Daytona Beach resort also offers an on-site restaurant called Traders. Traders has an island theme and overlooks the pool deck. Trader's hosts a daily hot breakfast buffet including an omelet station for guests. The public is welcome to dine for lunch and dinner on a daily basis. An extensive menu is offered with choices including soups, salads, sandwiches, chicken, fish, prime rib, and desserts. Pizza can also be ordered.
The Best Western Aku Tiki Inn truly offers it all. Lansberry adds, "Travelers rank us very high in their reviews. On Trip Advisor, we are ranked 10th out of 103 hotels in Daytona Beach. Our staff goes above and beyond to make guests feel welcome. Thanks to their diligence, we are able to receive such glowing reviews from our guests."
For best rates and room selection at this oceanfront resort in Daytona Beach, Florida, travelers are encouraged to book direct by calling 1-866-734-7746 or online at http://www.bwakutiki.com.
