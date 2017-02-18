Acclaimed Director Judges Short Film Competition Horror Writers Association – Final Frame Judged by Michael Flanagan LONG BEACH, Calif. - Feb. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The Horror Writers Association announces the second annual short film competition held in conjunction with StokerCon 2017 on the Queen Mary in Long Beach, CA. Final Frame will celebrate short horror films from around the globe. Everyone is encouraged to enter their film.



Selected films will be screened on Friday, April 28th in the Queen's Salon from 8 to 10 in the evening. A grand prize winner will be announced at the film competition's cocktail reception in the Royal Salon once the screening is complete.



Submissions remain open until March 15, 2017. All entries should be 13 minutes long or less. Films cannot already be available to the public online or otherwise. The Final Frame Award will be awarded to one film and one filmmaker as decided by a panel of industry judges, including Michael Flanagan (Hush and Gerald's Game), and Daniel Knauf (Blacklist and Carnivale).



Grand prize is $1,000 and additional prizes will be announced prior to the competition.



Entry fee is $25 (USD) until Feb. 15th. After that date, the entry fee is $35 (USD) from Feb. 16th – March 15th. Finalists will be notified by March 31st. To enter, please go to



For More Information, Contact:



John W. Dennehy, Communications Director

Horror Writers Association

jdennehy@johnwdennehy.com



Media Contact

John W. Dennehy

Media Contact

John W. Dennehy

jdennehy@johnwdennehy.com


