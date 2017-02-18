News By Tag
Boston PainCare Offers Free Class on the Causes and Management of Chronic Pain
Subtitled, "How to Develop a Road Map to Manage Chronic Pain" this exciting special workshop will demystify the causes of many common pain conditions and teach attendees how to take back control of their pain. Participants will learn the difference between acute and chronic pain, how chronic pain can have a negative impact on sleep, the causes of myofascial pain and fibromyalgia, how a disc herniates, and how to select the best type of sleep surface based on their pain condition. Every attendee will be entered into a raffle and the winner will be selected at the end of the class (note: you must be present to win). Seating is limited to the first 35 people. Space is limited so register today by calling Boston PainCare at (781) 647-7246. This workshop is only being offered this one time, but it is open to the public and is free with plenty of free parking.
Donald Counihan has worked as an instructor and lecturer for numerous organizations providing CME lectures and training seminars. He is a member of the Massachusetts Chiropractic Society and is a Certified Work Capacity Evaluator. Dr. Counihan is also certified in the Graston Technique for treating myofacial pain syndromes.
Currently, Dr. Counihan is the Director of Boston PainCare's Functional Rehabilitation Program, providing differentiated instruction of complex movements and exercises for chronic pain patients in a group setting. Dr. Counihan is board certified by the National Board of Chiropractic Examiners.
Boston PainCare is an interdisciplinary center dedicated the assessment and treatment of acute and chronic pain conditions. Boston PainCare is conveniently located just outside of Boston in Waltham, Massachusetts. They also have offices in Natick and Concord. Boston PainCare is accepting new patients. Find out more at www.bostonpaincare.com.
