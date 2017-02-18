 
Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918


A Pet with Paws Launching 'Pet-Trek' at Global Pet Expo, Booth #4116

A Pet with Paws Launches New Easy to Transport Eco-Friendly Pet Carrier 'Pet-Trek' at Global Pet Expo on March 22 – 24, 2017, Booth #4116
 
 
Pet-Trek
Pet-Trek
 
WOODSIDE, N.Y. - Feb. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- A Pet with Paws is looking forward to showcasing their "green" brand of fashion-forward products at the 2017 Global Pet Expo, Booth #4116. In addition, this innovative company will be launching their new, easy to transport pet carrier, Pet Trek. Featuring more than 1,200 companies from around the world, Global Pet Expo will be held on March 22 – 24 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Whether you are running errands or traveling to destinations near or far, transporting your favorite pet is now effortless with Pet-Trek! The launch of this new product will make it convenient and simple to take small pets just about anywhere. Available in four new styles and colors of black, brown red and grey; each Pet-Trek includes a pet carrier and foldable trolley for easy transport.

According to a survey by the American Pet Products Association, 37% of pet owners take their animals on the road, up from 19% about 10 years ago. As traveling with pets becomes increasingly common, pet owners are seeking products that will ensure a safe, secure and comfortable journey for their animal companions.

In addition to reliable travel items, more than ever before, pet consumers are choosing higher quality products that are safe and sustainable for the planet too. Eco-friendly pet products are on the rise in recent years, and A Pet with Paws has found their niche by providing affordable, style alternatives that are whimsical, cruelty-free, light-weight and have panache! Other products showcased at Booth #4116 will include: Poop Pickup Clutch Wristlets, Doggie Backpacks, and Pet Carriers.

Pet-Trek's new wheeled carrier is ideal for the pet parent who is always on the go, loves to travel with their dog or cat and enjoys living a 'green' but fashionable lifestyle. The four spinner wheels move easily in every direction and the carrier's mesh sides are great for pet viewing and comfort. What makes the Pet-Trek so unique is the pet carrier slides down the Pet-Trek's handles.  Once you have arrived at your destination simple raise the carrier off the handles and fold up the Pet-Trek.

Founder of A Pet with Paws, Ann Greenberg states, "Pet-Trek is great for pet owners who are looking to have an easy travel experience that is safe, comfortable and stylish, all while making a difference for our planet. We can't wait to launch this product at the amazing Global Pet Expo event!"

About A Pet with Paws: A Pet with Paws takes being an eco-conscious company seriously and feels it is their responsibility to contribute towards protecting and respecting our environment. This fabulous company has partnered with Tress for the Future and for every bag, carrier, or accessory that is purchased a tree is planted. Learn more about A Pet with Paws at: www.apetwithpaws.com.

Connect Socially:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/apetwithpaws/.

Twitter: @APetwithPaws

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/apetwithpaws/.

Instagram: @APetWithPaws

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChVOfVepWUcm6oq4Y2ca5xw/

Dana Humphrey
***@gmail.com
Source:Whitegate PR INC
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
