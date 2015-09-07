Beneficience.com PR Adds MVP Star Client Author + Married To The Pen Reality TV Star: "Tiana Nicole"

Country(s)
AW Publicist Tracey Bond adds Tiana Nicole Hymon: author, reality television star ^ empowerment entrepreneur to her MVP pr star client catalogue. Bond will manage the new media public relations & communications for the author's books, speaker events & reality TV show media engagements.
Tiana Nicole resides in Chicago, Illinois where she attended the College of Technology, obtaining her degree in Computer System Technology during her earlier years. Upon discovering she displayed the talents of a Jill-Of-All trades, the serial-preneur proceeded to earn both a Bachelor's of Science in Psychology, and a Master's of Science in Business Management.
Tiana quickly discovered that writing was something she could do, and she could do it well. From creating fiction for the wildest imaginations, becoming a ghost writer, producing and directing her new docu-drama Married to the Pen, a series spotlighting the lives of five veteran authors, to becoming Editor-in-Chief of her very own female empowerment publication Konect Magazine, she avidly consumes the craft of writing. The multi-genre writer published her freshman debut novel Deceitful Temptations in 2014 under her private label Triple Pearl Productions.
Her sophomore novel titled the Sacred Bond of Matrimony was released in 2015 alongside her junior novel Vengeance is Sweeter than Khandy, as a part of a double release. She decided not to stop there by switching gears and graduating from producing thoroughbred fiction to empowering self-help by debuting her senior release, You're Not the Boss of Me, a women empowerment book penned to assist women with living their lives fearlessly, kickstarting a nationwide female empowerment movement.
As an accomplishment to her literary achievements, in 2014 she was nominated for book of the year award for her breakout novel Deceitful Temptations by PEN'Ashe Magazine.
Q: Why Tracey Bond, PhJrn, Chief Publicist & US Press Agent at Beneficience.com PR? I chose Beneficience not only for the experience, but also due to the welcoming feeling of comfort that I received from CEO and Founder Tracey Bond! Not only was she accommodating, but she was also understanding of my previous experiences with the PR industry, and she was on board with helping me change my perception of things! If you're seeking an agency with depth, experience, and that understands the value of trust, Beneficience PR is definitely the route to take!
