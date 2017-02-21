

Adam Valdez of VFX studio MPC wins Oscar® for Achievement in Visual Effects for The Jungle Book MPC Film HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Feb. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- MPC VFX Supervisor Adam Valdez was honored at the 89th Academy Awards® for the studio's stunning and innovative work on Disney's The Jungle Book, winning the Oscar for Visual Effects.



Valdez accepted the award on behalf of MPC's team of more than 800 artists, production and technologists based in London, Los Angeles and Bangalore, who worked on The Jungle Book for two years.



As lead VFX studio, MPC artists built a complex photo-real world creating The Jungle Book's stunning CG environments and bringing the film's iconic animal characters to life. Best friend Baloo the bear, Mowgli's wolf family, Bagheera the panther, Kaa the python, and the villainous tiger Shere Khan would be built bone, skin, hair and whisker. 54 species of animals and 224 unique animals were created and new computer programs were made to better simulate muscles, skin and fur.



Valdez said on the night "I congratulate the over 800 artists at MPC London, Los Angeles and Bangalore whose work was honored tonight. Of course I'm over the moon to receive the Oscar. To receive this recognition for our work makes me extremely proud. A big thank you to our incredible director Jon Favreau, the filmmaking crew and everyone at Disney."



The movie — with its single live actor in a totally digital environment — brought unprecedented challenges. MPC met these challenges by marshaling its resources – including parent company Technicolor and their color pipeline and finishing artists -- in new ways. MPC and Technicolor have a long history of building large-scale productions across many networks. Utilizing all the resources they've been building over the past several years for this project, they were able to put that technology at the service of the storyteller.



Christian Roberton, Global MD of MPC Film said "To be recognised by the Academy is testament to the passion and talent of MPC's artists and production crew. The Jungle Book posed a unique challenge, and with the leadership of director Jon Favreau, Production Supervisor Rob Legato and our VFX Supervisor Adam Valdez, our team created something truly remarkable. I'd like to thank our friends at Disney for entrusting us with one of their most beloved and timeless stories."



This is the second Oscar awarded to MPC for Visual Effects, having won for their contribution to the VFX of Life of Pi in 2013, as well as receiving 9 previous nominations.



The Academy Award win comes after what has been an extremely successful awards season for MPC. Earlier in the year The Jungle Book team won the BAFTA for Special Visual Effects, Critics Choice Award for Outstanding Visual Effects, HPA Award for Visual Effects, Annie Award for Character Animation in a Live Action Production and 3 VES Awards for Outstanding Visual Effects in a Visual Effects Driven Film, Outstanding Compositing in a Feature Motion Picture and Outstanding FX and Simulation in a Feature Motion Picture.

2017 is set to be another exciting year for MPC, with the team delivering VFX for a number of highly anticipated movies including The Lion King, Pirates of the Caribbean, Alien Covenant, Ghost in the Shell, The Dark Tower and Blade Runner 2049.



For more information please contact:

Jonny Vale, MPC Film, Global Head of Marketing & Communications

Jonny-v@moving- picture.com





About MPC

MPC is a creative studio, which crafts spectacular visual experiences in any space, on any screen. They have been global leaders in VFX for over 25 years with industry-leading facilities in London, Vancouver, Los Angeles, New York, Bangalore, Montreal, Paris, Amsterdam, and Shanghai.



Renowned for adding visual wonder and creative expertise to the film, advertising and entertainment industries, projects in production include Blade Runner 2049, alien Covenant, the Mummy, Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge and Justice League. Recent credits include The Jungle Book, Passengers, Ghostbusters, Suicide Squad, A Monster Calls and Independence Day Resurgence and Advertising campaigns for brands such as Coca-Cola, Nike, Sony, EA and Dell.



MPC is the sum of the parts: creative partners with a range of creative solutions, harnessing our talent and technology to craft spectacular visual experiences in any space, on any screen. It all comes together in our enthusiastic and talented people, working daily to be a part of creating the best and most inspirational work in the industry.



MPC is a Technicolor Company.



About Technicolor

Technicolor, a worldwide technology leader in the media and entertainment sector, is at the forefront of digital innovation. Our world class research and innovation laboratories enable us to lead the market in delivering advanced video services to content creators and distributors. We also benefit from an extensive intellectual property portfolio focused on imaging technologies. Our commitment: supporting the delivery of exciting new experiences for consumers in theaters, homes and on-the-go.



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12622382/1 End -- MPC VFX Supervisor Adam Valdez was honored at the 89th Academy Awards® for the studio's stunning and innovative work on Disney's The Jungle Book, winning the Oscar for Visual Effects.Valdez accepted the award on behalf of MPC's team of more than 800 artists, production and technologists based in London, Los Angeles and Bangalore, who worked on The Jungle Book for two years.As lead VFX studio, MPC artists built a complex photo-real world creating The Jungle Book's stunning CG environments and bringing the film's iconic animal characters to life. Best friend Baloo the bear, Mowgli's wolf family, Bagheera the panther, Kaa the python, and the villainous tiger Shere Khan would be built bone, skin, hair and whisker. 54 species of animals and 224 unique animals were created and new computer programs were made to better simulate muscles, skin and fur.Valdez said on the night "I congratulate the over 800 artists at MPC London, Los Angeles and Bangalore whose work was honored tonight. Of course I'm over the moon to receive the Oscar. To receive this recognition for our work makes me extremely proud. A big thank you to our incredible director Jon Favreau, the filmmaking crew and everyone at Disney."The movie — with its single live actor in a totally digital environment — brought unprecedented challenges. MPC met these challenges by marshaling its resources – including parent company Technicolor and their color pipeline and finishing artists -- in new ways. MPC and Technicolor have a long history of building large-scale productions across many networks. Utilizing all the resources they've been building over the past several years for this project, they were able to put that technology at the service of the storyteller.Christian Roberton, Global MD of MPC Film said "To be recognised by the Academy is testament to the passion and talent of MPC's artists and production crew. The Jungle Book posed a unique challenge, and with the leadership of director Jon Favreau, Production Supervisor Rob Legato and our VFX Supervisor Adam Valdez, our team created something truly remarkable. I'd like to thank our friends at Disney for entrusting us with one of their most beloved and timeless stories."This is the second Oscar awarded to MPC for Visual Effects, having won for their contribution to the VFX of Life of Pi in 2013, as well as receiving 9 previous nominations.The Academy Award win comes after what has been an extremely successful awards season for MPC. Earlier in the year The Jungle Book team won the BAFTA for Special Visual Effects, Critics Choice Award for Outstanding Visual Effects, HPA Award for Visual Effects, Annie Award for Character Animation in a Live Action Production and 3 VES Awards for Outstanding Visual Effects in a Visual Effects Driven Film, Outstanding Compositing in a Feature Motion Picture and Outstanding FX and Simulation in a Feature Motion Picture.2017 is set to be another exciting year for MPC, with the team delivering VFX for a number of highly anticipated movies including The Lion King, Pirates of the Caribbean, Alien Covenant, Ghost in the Shell, The Dark Tower and Blade Runner 2049.For more information please contact:Jonny Vale, MPC Film, Global Head of Marketing & CommunicationsJonny-v@moving-picture.comMPC is a creative studio, which crafts spectacular visual experiences in any space, on any screen. They have been global leaders in VFX for over 25 years with industry-leading facilities in London, Vancouver, Los Angeles, New York, Bangalore, Montreal, Paris, Amsterdam, and Shanghai.Renowned for adding visual wonder and creative expertise to the film, advertising and entertainment industries, projects in production include Blade Runner 2049, alien Covenant, the Mummy, Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge and Justice League. Recent credits include The Jungle Book, Passengers, Ghostbusters, Suicide Squad, A Monster Calls and Independence Day Resurgence and Advertising campaigns for brands such as Coca-Cola, Nike, Sony, EA and Dell.MPC is the sum of the parts: creative partners with a range of creative solutions, harnessing our talent and technology to craft spectacular visual experiences in any space, on any screen. It all comes together in our enthusiastic and talented people, working daily to be a part of creating the best and most inspirational work in the industry.MPC is a Technicolor Company.Technicolor, a worldwide technology leader in the media and entertainment sector, is at the forefront of digital innovation. Our world class research and innovation laboratories enable us to lead the market in delivering advanced video services to content creators and distributors. We also benefit from an extensive intellectual property portfolio focused on imaging technologies. Our commitment: supporting the delivery of exciting new experiences for consumers in theaters, homes and on-the-go. Source : Technicolor Email : ***@technicolorpr.com Tags : Oscar , Academy Award , The Jungle Book , Adam Valdez , Vfx Industry : Entertainment , Media , Technology Location : Hollywood - California - United States Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

