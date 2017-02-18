 
News By Tag
* Special Event
* Public Relations
* Event Marketing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Diego
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918

Puzzle Pieces Marketing Selected As PR Agency For The 2017 Vista Strawberry Festival

Puzzle Pieces Marketing will head the promotion of the Vista Strawberry Festival for the sixth consecutive year.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Special Event
* Public Relations
* Event Marketing

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* San Diego - California - US

Subject:
* Events

SAN DIEGO - Feb. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Puzzle Pieces Marketing, LLC. is honored to be chosen by the Vista Chamber of Commerce to provide PR and Event Promotion Services at the 2017 Vista Strawberry Festival for the sixth year in a row.  The Annual Vista Strawberry Festival is sponsored by the Tri-City Medical Center and is expected to draw more than 100,000 individuals to the festivities.

The 2017 Strawberry Festival will officially begin with the Strawberry Festival Runs through Historic Downtown Vista at 6:45 AM on Sunday, May 28, 2017. " We are honored that the Vista Chamber of Commerce selected us as the PR agency for their annual Strawberry Festival.  Puzzle Pieces Marketing is excited to promote and participate in this fun family event," said Angel Mason Broadus, President of Puzzle Pieces Marketing.

The Vista Strawberry Festival is the Chamber's signature event of the year.  It will be a day full of exciting activities, delicious food and endless fun.  It is also a great opportunity to support the local Vista businesses.  This year's Strawberry Festival will include countless contests, pie-eating, carnival rides, music, and much more!  For more information, please visit the Strawberry Festival website at http://www.vistastrawberryfest.com.

About Puzzle Pieces Marketing

Puzzle Pieces Marketing, LLC. is a San Diego-based marketing and public relations firm offering comprehensive marketing services in the areas of Strategic Planning, Online Marketing, and Creative Design.

Focusing on integrated marketing where every method works together across both traditional and non-traditional marketing channels, Puzzle Pieces Marketing uses a variety of marketing techniques to deliver measurable results.

To learn more, visit PuzzlePiecesMarketing.com or contact them at (858) 848-6584. You can also find them on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Google+ and Twitter

Contact
Angel Mason
***@pzlpieces.com
End
Source:
Email:***@pzlpieces.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Puzzle Pieces Marketing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share