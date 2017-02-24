Attention: Sun Acquisitions has been engaged to sell a home goods e-commerce and wholesale business

Contact

Tabitha David

***@sunacquisitions.com Tabitha David

End

-- Sun Acquisitions announced today that it has been engaged to sell a home goods e-commerce and wholesale business that has margins over 50%. The Company was started after a very successful Kickstarter campaign for its primary product which is a unique accessory used for entertaining. Since then, the Company has expanded its product line to include other home good accessories. The sellers have streamlined the Company and automated it to a large extent.The Company sells direct to consumer online and wholesales to well-known mass merchandisers, home goods retailers and boutiques. The Company has been featured in several prominent media publications and has increased its brand awareness.There is plenty of opportunity for growth. The Sellers have hundreds of hot leads that are always on the lookout for new promotional and retail products. There is also opportunity to increase wholesaling and boost revenues significantly.Sun Acquisitions will manage the entire engagement to ensure a successful transaction is completed. Engaging an intermediary in the sale of a business assures business owners that they will get the best pricing and terms, the transaction will remain confidential, and most importantly, give the business owner the freedom to concentrate on his business.Sun Acquisitions is a Chicago based mergers and acquisitions firm. We work with clients that are interested in the confidential sale, acquisition or valuation of privately held middle market and main street companies. Our professionals have significant experience and knowledge to thoroughly guide clients through each stage of the sale or acquisition process. Sun Acquisitions has successfully managed and handled engagement across all industries and is recognized as a leading M&A advisory firm in the Midwest.Phone: 773-243-1603