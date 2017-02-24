News By Tag
Antellus Returns To Old Website
Antellus, a privated independent publisher and seller of books by Theresa M. Moore, has returned to its old web site after encountering some seo difficulties
Antellus is a registered trademark owned by Theresa M. Moore. Registered in June of 2014, it is the official imprint of every book by the author. Antellus was adopted as the trademark in 2007 and has been in use since then. The author writes and publishes science fiction, adventure, mystery, and nonfiction books about genre related subjects like history, science, and art.
For more information please visit the site at http://www.antellus.com.
Contact
Theresa M. Moore
***@antellus.com
Page Updated Last on: Feb 24, 2017