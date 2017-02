Antellus Returns To Old Website

Antellus, a privated independent publisher and seller of books by Theresa M. Moore, has returned to its old web site after encountering some seo difficulties

Antellus

Contact

Theresa M. Moore

***@antellus.com Theresa M. Moore

End

--®, a private independent publisher and seller of books by author Theresa M. Moore, has returned to its old web site after encountering some seo difficulties with the new one, which was hosted by a cloud based DNS server. "Much of the content was obscured by extraneous layers of coding, which made it hard for many search engines to index the site," the author said. "So we went back to the basics." Along with the relocation, the site was remade from the bottom up and should be visible on desktop, tablet computers, and cell phones. The site has been repopulated with back list titles and new titles, among which are a 3 volume series about The Most importance Science Fiction Films of The 20th Century; adapted from an earlier single book.Antellus is a registered trademark owned by Theresa M. Moore. Registered in June of 2014, it is the official imprint of every book by the author. Antellus was adopted as the trademark in 2007 and has been in use since then. The author writes and publishes science fiction, adventure, mystery, and nonfiction books about genre related subjects like history, science, and art.For more information please visit the site at http://www.antellus.com