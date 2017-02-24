 
News By Tag
* Books
* Publishing
* Book Sales
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Sherman Oaks
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918

Antellus Returns To Old Website

Antellus, a privated independent publisher and seller of books by Theresa M. Moore, has returned to its old web site after encountering some seo difficulties
 
 
Antellus
Antellus
SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. - Feb. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Antellus®, a private independent publisher and seller of books by author Theresa M. Moore, has returned to its old web site after encountering some seo difficulties with the new one, which was hosted by a cloud based DNS server. "Much of the content was obscured by extraneous layers of coding, which made it hard for many search engines to index the site," the author said. "So we went back to the basics." Along with the relocation, the site was remade from the bottom up and should be visible on desktop, tablet computers, and cell phones. The site has been repopulated with back list titles and new titles, among which are a 3 volume series about The Most importance Science Fiction Films of The 20th Century; adapted from an earlier single book.

Antellus is a registered trademark owned by Theresa M. Moore. Registered in June of 2014, it is the official imprint of every book by the author. Antellus was adopted as the trademark in 2007 and has been in use since then. The author writes and publishes science fiction, adventure, mystery, and nonfiction books about genre related subjects like history, science, and art.

For more information please visit the site at http://www.antellus.com.

Contact
Theresa M. Moore
***@antellus.com
End
Source:Antellus
Email:***@antellus.com Email Verified
Tags:Books, Publishing, Book Sales
Industry:Books
Location:Sherman Oaks - California - United States
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 24, 2017
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share