Massey Hyundai Wins Consumer Satisfaction Award
The dealership is among the top auto dealers in the U.S. that demonstrates top-notch customer service, as rated by consumer reviews.
Consumer Satisfaction Awards are distributed to dealerships that rank among the top 10% of new-car dealers in the U.S. based on their average DealerRater consumer rating and the total number of reviews posted about the dealership over the course of the 2016 calendar year.
Massey Hyundai garnered a significantly high volume of reviews as well as consistently high scores on the DealerRater website, positioning the dealership as one of the best across the country. Customers have been extremely pleased with our extensive inventory of new Hyundai models, our attention to detail throughout the car buying process, and a general sense of trustworthiness exuded by our sales team.
"We'd like to congratulate Massey Hyundai and all of our Consumer Satisfaction Award winners," said DealerRater CEO Gary Tucker. "DealerRater's extensive review database allows shoppers to identify dealerships that are providing excellent customer experiences, and it's clear that Massey Hyundai is hitting the mark in the U.S."
Massey Hyundai would be more than happy to assist any and all drivers throughout Maryland with their Hyundai or pre-owned shopping demands, their financial questions, and service needs. Get in touch with our team to experience for yourself why our customers have propelled us to receive the 2017 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award.
