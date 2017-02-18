News By Tag
Victoria in the Park Banquet Venue and Ballroom Now Open Under New Ownership
With elegant upgrades and improvements, Victoria in the Park is accepting reservations for spring weddings, bar/bat mitzvahs, corporate events, and other gatherings.
Victoria in the Park offers guests an exclusive-use venue, ensuring that a single party has the use of the entire building for their event. The main ballroom features dramatic two-story floor-to-ceiling windows with views to an outdoor patio and private pond. An elegant circular staircase leads from the ballroom to an open upper-level suite with dressing room, billiard room, and lounge with a full bar and kitchen. Extensive landscaping enhancements are planned for the spring.
Community leaders and special guests will have the opportunity to experience the new Victoria in the Park at a Grand Opening ribbon-cutting celebration on March 9, 2017.
"We are thrilled to welcome a new generation of guests to Victoria in the Park," notes Kelly Bernardini, Victoria in the Park's Director of Sales. "We have a long tradition of hosting beautiful events for families and organizations throughout the northwest suburbs, and our recent improvements have enhanced our facility down to the smallest detail. Our professional staff is dedicated to providing comprehensive personalized service for every event."
For information about bookings at Victoria in the Park, contact Kelly Bernardini at 847 437 0255 or visit http://www.partyslate.com/
About Victoria in the Park
Victoria in the Park welcomes guests to a unique celebration venue, conveniently located 20 minutes from downtown Chicago in Mount Prospect, Illinois. Offering two levels of floor-to-ceiling windows, sparkling chandeliers, outdoor terraces, and a dramatic winding staircase, Victoria in the Park creates an exciting backdrop for weddings, corporate meetings, bar/bat mitzvahs, and all types of events. To learn more, contact Kelly Bernardini, Director of Catering, at 847 437 0255.
Contact
Creative Marketing Associates
***@cmacreative.com
