ICC Attains Intel® Technology Provider Cloud Data Center Specialty

Cloud Expertise of a Long-Time Intel® Platinum Technology Provider is Recognized
 
NORTHBROOK, Ill. - Feb. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- International Computer Concepts (ICC), a leading systems integrator of enterprise-level computing solutions, today announced that the company has become an Intel® Technology Provider Cloud Data Center Specialist. ICC has met all of the requirements of the program, which included executing several advanced Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) deployments.

The Intel® Cloud Data Center Specialty affords many benefits to ICC, including special access to Intel trainings, resources, and testing tools. It also marks ICC as an expert in the varied cloud computing solutions that are based on Intel® architectures.

"ICC is committed to keeping our portfolio of cloud computing solutions at a level that exceeds our customers' expectations for innovation, reliability, and security," described ICC's CEO, Ilya Stolyar. "Acquiring the Intel® Cloud Data Center Specialty is a big step in that direction, and we are going to pass on the benefits of the program to our valued customers."

ICC will be expanding its offering of cloud computing products by developing a unique, turn-key OpenStack solution in 2017. To find out more about ICC's portfolio of cloud computing solutions based on Intel® architectures, contact an ICC sales engineer today. Visit http://www.icc-usa.com/contact-us.html.

