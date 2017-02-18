News By Tag
Award Recipient for Seventh Annual Spirit of Women in Business Conference Announced
DeLuca Dolan earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in telecommunications from Kent State University. She is a member of the Kent State College of Business Administration Advisory Board and serves as co-presenting sponsor of the Home-plate Celebration event for Northeast Ohio Adoption Services. In addition, she is on the board of the Warrensville Heights Chamber of Commerce. Prior to founding Contempo Communications in 1996, DeLuca Dolan worked as a visual designer for North Coast Cable and American Greetings.
Contempo Communications provides creative/marketing services, publishing and event marketing services in northeast Ohio. DeLuca Dolan leads a creative team in assisting brand and marketing executives with implementation of their initiatives. Contempo Communications specializes in sports/entertainment industries, professional services companies, non-profit event marketing companies and Fortune 500 firms looking for creative themes and branding for their corporate meetings and events.
Cleveland Business Connects Magazine is a monthly publication that focuses on the latest corporate events, networking and business trends in northeast Ohio.
"We are honored to recognize Renée DeLuca Dolan as this year's Spirit of Women in Business award recipient," said Deborah F. Spake, dean of the College of Business Administration at Kent State University. "Renée is an accomplished professional who has positively impacted the Cleveland business community through her business and volunteer endeavors. We are grateful to have someone of her caliber on our National Advisory Board and appreciate the expertise she provides as we make strategic decisions for the future of the College of Business Administration."
Each year, the Spirit of Women in Business Award honors a Kent State business alumna who excels in her profession, paving the way for women in business.
DeLuca Dolan will be honored at the 2017 Spirit of Women in Business Conference on Thursday, March 9, which will feature keynote speaker Rita McGrath, Ph.D., professor at Columbia Business School and one of the world's leading experts on strategy and innovation. In addition to the keynote address, the conference includes a networking lunch and three breakout sessions.
Session topics for this year's conference include:
· • Climbing the Ladder to Gender Equality: Four Action Steps
· • Effective Communication Through Your Professional Appearance
· • Diversity and Inclusion
· • Investing Throughout Your Career
· • How the Great Recession Affects Entrepreneurial Women
· • Entrepreneurship
Breakout session speakers include Sally Day, vice president for corporate purchasing, The J.M. Smucker Company; Karen Kaminski, vice president of human resources, Travelcenters of America; Debbie Okey, associate general council, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company; Robyn Gordon, director, center operations, NASA Glenn Research Center; Roseanne Potter, senior vice president and chief financial officer, The Cleveland Foundation; Renée DeLuca Dolan, president, Contempo Communications and Diana Strongosky, senior vice president of research and development, Sherwin Williams.
For more information and to register for the Seventh Annual Spirit of Women in Business Conference, visit http://www.kent.edu/
Kent State University's College of Business Administration is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International (AACSB) and is one of the largest colleges of business in Ohio. The College has more than 4,300 students representing 50 countries with over 85 full-time faculty from 16 countries.
The college grants undergraduate through graduate degrees, and is one of only three public business colleges in Ohio with a comprehensive Ph.D. program. The MBA program is offered in an accelerated format. The Executive MBA program offers two tracks: one targeting corporate professionals and the other healthcare executives. The M.S. in Accounting and M.A. in Economics are specialized master's degrees for those seeking advanced study in these disciplines. The College also offers a Master of Science degree in Business Analytics (MSBA) that spans all industries and organizations. The college boasts 10 undergraduate majors, 12 minors and a Professional Sales Certificate program.
The college is listed as a Best Business School by Princeton Review, ranked as a Best Business College by U.S. News and World Report, one of only 23 accounting programs worldwide to be endorsed by the IMA (Institute of Management Accountants)
The college boasts an onsite Career Services Center and International Programs Office dedicated to business students, and operates the Global Management Center, the Center for Information Systems and the Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation all propelling scholarly research, establishing innovative industry partnerships and providing outreach to Northeast Ohio and beyond.
Media Contacts:
Joni Bowen, Public Relations and Media Specialist, cell: (330) 221-0637, work: (330) 672-1279, jbowen1@kent.edu
Contact
Joni Bowen
***@kent.edu
