News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Silverware President Selected Outstanding Women in Business Honoree
Silver will be honored at a ceremony held Monday, April 3rd at the Montelucia Resort & Spa in Paradise Valley, beginning at 11:00 a.m. The Phoenix Business Journal selects and recognizes remarkable women based on their business leadership and contribution to the community.
"I am extremely humbled to be recognized by the Business Journal as one of this year's honorees," states Silver. "Starting the company 28 years ago, I never imagined we would grow to have 24 employees and customers throughout the U.S."
As the Founder, President and Solutions Architect of Silverware Inc., Silver guides and directs a team of 20 programmers, consultants and project managers. Silver grew up in Illinois and earned a Bachelor of Arts in mathematics and economics from Northwestern University. After graduation, she worked for a marketing consulting firm doing quantitative research. During that time, she began working with computers and PCs, laying the foundation for the eventual launch of Silverware Inc. in 1988.
"This honor is well-deserved, Sara started the company at a time there were few women in the field and women are still a minority," states Bob Silver, director of operations for Silverware, Inc. and Silver's husband of 28 years. "Her vision and leadership are an inspiration."
Silverware Inc. is a Dynamics NAV (Navision) ERP and Intacct cloud financial software reselling partner. The company is headquartered in Phoenix at 5644 E. Thomas Rd. and has a second office in Seattle, Washington. Silverware Inc. provides financial and operations management software solutions to small and mid-size companies competing in manufacturing, wholesale distribution, and consumer product goods industries.
To learn more about Silverware and its services, visit silverw.com or contact the company at (480) 423-8324.
About Silverware
Silverware has been designing, implementing and supporting accounting and business management solutions (ERP) since 1988. The company has offices in both Phoenix and Seattle. For more information visit http://www.silverw.com/
Contact
Juliet Straker
***@marketingworxpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse