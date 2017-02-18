NCA cast actor Sid Burston for "In the midnight hours" and "Cooley High 60610"

Veteran actor Sid Burston cast in NCA film "In the midnight hours"

sidbest

Contact

The Method

***@gmail.com The Method

End

-- Sid Burston is an actor and producer, known for Miles Away (2015) Exit Strategy (http://www.imdb.com/title/tt1723123?ref_=nmbio_mbio)(2012), Get Thee Behind Me (http://www.imdb.com/title/tt1670434?ref_=nmbio_mbio)(2010) and Attack on Maiduguri (http://www.imdb.com/title/tt4310904?ref_=nmbio_mbio)(2012). Burston will portray the older version of Wilson Pickett in the upcoming film "In the midnight hours" and a teacher (Mr. Page) in the film "Cooley High 60610").Edwin Gilbert Cooley Vocational High School was a public 4-year vocational high school and middle school located in the Old Town neighborhood on the Near North Side of Chicago, Illinois, United States. Address: Chicago, IL 60610 Ceased operations: 1979 District: Chicago Public Schools Founded: 1958 Colors: Orange, Black In 1975, the Board of Education decided to phase out Cooley due to its low academic performance, the poor condition of the building and the lack of vocational programs. The school was closed after the 1978-79 school year and demolished in February 1980.On September 22, 1969, 17-year old junior Johnnie Veal was attacked in the school's basement, resulting in his throat being slashed. The attack was prompted by his switch in street gang affiliation the previous day. Veal was found around 11:30 a.m. by the school's security guard. He survived the attack Dr. Edward C. Bennett served as principal of the school from August 1970 until it was closed in June 1979. Notable alumni Jerry Butler (Washburne; class of 1957) - R&B singer-songwriter, commissioner (Cook County, Illinois) Eric Monte, (attended) - screenwriter Marvin Yancy, (class of 1968) - Gospel singer-songwriter, pastor and former husband of Natalie Cole.The films are currently in pre-production and casting.Burston is a seasoned actor, with the charisma seen in few actors today. The alliance with NCA will showcase a long overdue talent that will amaze and delight audiences worldwide.