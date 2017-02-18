Country(s)
GLI Hospitality Enters the Wichita Market with Launch of 316 Hotel
Independent, Unique Hotel with Area Code Name Features Wichita's Aviation History
Work included constructing a new, larger lobby with additional space created by removing several guestrooms. A center lobby bar was built to accommodate a GLI customer favorite – free evening beverages during the daily manager's reception. The eclectic lobby décor blends upscale and comfort.
In addition to the lobby renovation and improvements that brightened the building's exterior, the hotel's 55 guestrooms were updated with new paint, lighting, bedding, art, and carpet. Corridor improvements include new carpet, lighting, and floor-to-ceiling murals depicting Wichita's rich aviation industry.
"Wichita is the aviation capital of the world, with a history so incredible, we decided to celebrate it with vintage and contemporary photo art," said Doug Gamble, GLI Partner. "Our Kansas City Hotel, the 816, set the standard with huge archived photo murals of local landmarks and attractions, and we will make this special effect a signature feature of our area code-themed hotels as we continue to expand our holdings."
The 316 Hotel is the third acquisition for GLI Hospitality. GLI is building a regional collection of unique independent hotels using area codes as their branding. The 816 Hotel (Kansas City-Westport)
