Croatia's Katarina Line Reaches Out to North American Travel Agents
Katarina Line, Voted 'Best Croatian DMC for 2016', Announces New Travel Trade Shows in the U.S.
The company will attend the Peninsula Trade Shows in the following cities:
Monday, February 27 – Atlanta, Georgia
Tuesday, February 28 – Greenville, South Carolina
Wednesday, March 1 – Charlotte, North Carolina
Thursday, March 2 – Greensboro, North Carolina
Katarina Line will also be at the Travel & Adventure Show in San Diego, California, on March 4 – 5, at the San Diego Convention Center, booth #1115.
The company said it is excited to attend these shows, where its representatives can meet one-on-one with many of the United States' top travel professions to discuss the benefits of partnering with Katarina Line. Representatives will also be happy to prearrange meetings with participants to explore the company's rich and varied portfolio of in-land tours and small ship cruises to some of Croatia's most popular ports and attractions. Meetings can be scheduled at any time before, during and after the trade shows. Representatives can also visit agents' office for a private presentation, as well as to meet and train their staff.
About Katarina Line
Voted "Best Croatian DMC for 2016" by leading travel industry professionals, Katarina Line is an award-winning DMC in Croatia and a premier small ship cruise company with weekly guaranteed departures from the end of April to mid-October, operating out of the major tourist centers of Opatija, Split and Dubrovnik. With a growing fleet of more than 50 ships in four different categories, the company serves more than 90,000 clients that include 26,000 cruise guests of all ages and budgets. Katarina Line itineraries give travelers the chance to explore the stunning natural environment and picturesque Mediterranean towns of Croatia while hopping from one island to another, offering guest the unique opportunity to experience the true Croatia.
