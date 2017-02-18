 
News By Tag
* Katarina
* Cruises
* Croatia
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918


Croatia's Katarina Line Reaches Out to North American Travel Agents

Katarina Line, Voted 'Best Croatian DMC for 2016', Announces New Travel Trade Shows in the U.S.
 
 
Katarina Line Will Attend U.S. Trade Shows
Katarina Line Will Attend U.S. Trade Shows
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Katarina
Cruises
Croatia

Industry:
Travel

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Events

NEW YORK - Feb. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Katarina Line, voted the "Best Croatian DMC for 2016" and a premier small-ship cruise company, announced that it will be attending a series of upcoming Peninsula Trade Shows on the East Coast, and the Travel & Adventure Show in California. Company representatives will participate in round-table discussions and educational seminars as they continue to connect with and educate travel agents on how best to market and sell Croatia.

The company will attend the Peninsula Trade Shows in the following cities:

Monday, February 27 – Atlanta, Georgia
Tuesday, February 28 – Greenville, South Carolina
Wednesday, March 1 – Charlotte, North Carolina
Thursday, March 2 – Greensboro, North Carolina

Katarina Line will also be at the Travel & Adventure Show in San Diego, California, on March 4 – 5, at the San Diego Convention Center, booth #1115.

The company said it is excited to attend these shows, where its representatives can meet one-on-one with many of the United States' top travel professions to discuss the benefits of partnering with Katarina Line. Representatives will also be happy to prearrange meetings with participants to explore the company's rich and varied portfolio of in-land tours and small ship cruises to some of Croatia's most popular ports and attractions. Meetings can be scheduled at any time before, during and after the trade shows. Representatives can also visit agents' office for a private presentation, as well as to meet and train their staff.

For more information, call toll-free 1-800-485-3121 or visit www.katarina-line.com.

About Katarina Line
Voted "Best Croatian DMC for 2016" by leading travel industry professionals, Katarina Line is an award-winning DMC in Croatia and a premier small ship cruise company with weekly guaranteed departures from the end of April to mid-October, operating out of the major tourist centers of Opatija, Split and Dubrovnik. With a growing fleet of more than 50 ships in four different categories, the company serves more than 90,000 clients that include 26,000 cruise guests of all ages and budgets. Katarina Line itineraries give travelers the chance to explore the stunning natural environment and picturesque Mediterranean towns of Croatia while hopping from one island to another, offering guest the unique opportunity to experience the true Croatia.

Katarina Line enjoys an exceptional relationship with travel agents, which account for more than 95% of all its bookings worldwide. Katarina line is a member of many different travel associations, including USTOA, ASTA, NTA, ACTA, RDA, and ETOA.  For more information, call toll-free 1-800-485-3121 or visit www.katarina-line.com.

Contact
Mario Almonte
***@herman-almontepr.com
End
Source:Katarina Line
Email:***@herman-almontepr.com Email Verified
Tags:Katarina, Cruises, Croatia
Industry:Travel
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
? PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share