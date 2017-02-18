News By Tag
Barr Group's 2017 Embedded Systems Safety & Security Survey Reveals Vulnerabilities in the IoT
60 Percent of IoT Developers Are Not Following Industry Best Practices for Designing Secure IoT Devices
"Embedded systems devices serve as a doorway into the Internet," states Michael Barr, CTO of Barr Group. "There are a number of simple-to-perform, well-known software development best practices, such as version control, code reviews, static analysis, and coding standards, that have been proven to result in safer and more secure embedded systems for all devices – including IoT applications. These techniques are essential to minimizing the risk of tampering or malfunction of any embedded system."
Barr Group's 2017 Embedded Systems Safety & Security Survey has revealed the following statistics:
• 9 percent of IoT designers don't keep their source code in a version control system
• 56 percent don't perform regular source code reviews for bugs and security holes
• 60 percent don't use a static analysis tool to check the source code
• 25 percent don't have a bug database or other system to track known issues
• 37 percent don't utilize a written coding standard, and others don't enforce one consistently
"This lack of due diligence during the design process is extremely concerning. It puts not only the individual IoT device at risk of tampering, but also jeopardizes the integrity of the entire network," continued Barr. "As proven by the Dyn DDoS cyberattack (https://barrgroup.com/
Barr Group will be hosting a free webinar on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 1PM EDT to discuss findings from this year's Barr Group Embedded Systems Survey. To register for the event, go to http://barrgroup.webinato.com/
For more information about Barr Group, contact experts@barrgroup.com.
About Barr Group
Barr Group, The Embedded Systems Experts®, is an independent provider of world-class product design, training, and corporate and legal technical consulting services for the embedded systems industry. Founded by internationally known experts in the design of safe and secure embedded systems, Barr Group is driven by its mission to help companies improve the overall reliability and security of all embedded system-based applications. Applications strengthened as a result of services and resources provided by Barr Group include those in the automotive, medical, defense, industrial controls, consumer electronics, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. Barr Group has assisted thousands of engineers in the development of safer, more reliable electronic products through its Embedded C Coding Standard TM and continues to push the embedded systems industry forward with the annual release of Barr Group's Embedded Systems Safety & Security Survey TM. For more information about Barr Group, go to www.barrgroup.com.
Barr Group, The Embedded Systems Experts, Embedded C Coding Standard, Embedded Systems Safety & Security Survey, Embedded Software Boot Camp, Embedded Android Boot Camp, and Embedded Security Boot Camp are trademarks or service marks of Integrated Embedded, LLC d/b/a Barr Group.
Contact
Angie Hatfield
Hughes Communications, Inc.
425-941-2895
angie@hughescom.net
