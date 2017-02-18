 
News By Tag
* #MWCBarcelona2017
* #EmbeddedSys
* #IndustryBestPractices
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Security
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Germantown
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918


Barr Group's 2017 Embedded Systems Safety & Security Survey Reveals Vulnerabilities in the IoT

60 Percent of IoT Developers Are Not Following Industry Best Practices for Designing Secure IoT Devices
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* #MWCBarcelona2017
* #EmbeddedSys
* #IndustryBestPractices

Industry:
* Security

Location:
* Germantown - Maryland - US

GERMANTOWN, Md. - Feb. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Barr Group, The Embedded Systems Experts®, has released preliminary results from its 2017 Embedded Systems Safety & Security Survey (https://barrgroup.com/Embedded-Systems/Market-Surveys)highlighting concerning statistics regarding design trends for Internet of Things (IoT) devices. This year's survey has exposed that many development teams for IoT applications are not following industry best practices for designing safe and secure embedded systems, putting all mobile applications and the entire IoT infrastructure at risk.

"Embedded systems devices serve as a doorway into the Internet," states Michael Barr, CTO of Barr Group. "There are a number of simple-to-perform, well-known software development best practices, such as version control, code reviews, static analysis, and coding standards, that have been proven to result in safer and more secure embedded systems for all devices – including IoT applications. These techniques are essential to minimizing the risk of tampering or malfunction of any embedded system."

Barr Group's 2017 Embedded Systems Safety & Security Survey has revealed the following statistics:

• 9 percent of IoT designers don't keep their source code in a version control system
• 56 percent don't perform regular source code reviews for bugs and security holes
• 60 percent don't use a static analysis tool to check the source code
• 25 percent don't have a bug database or other system to track known issues
• 37 percent don't utilize a written coding standard, and others don't enforce one consistently

"This lack of due diligence during the design process is extremely concerning. It puts not only the individual IoT device at risk of tampering, but also jeopardizes the integrity of the entire network," continued Barr. "As proven by the Dyn DDoS cyberattack (https://barrgroup.com/Embedded-Systems/How-To/Security-an...) in 2016, any device that is connected to the Internet is vulnerable to tampering unless properly designed for maximum security."

Barr Group will be hosting a free webinar on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 1PM EDT to discuss findings from this year's Barr Group Embedded Systems Survey. To register for the event, go to http://barrgroup.webinato.com/registration/pid=5257148786....

For more information about Barr Group, contact experts@barrgroup.com.

About Barr Group
Barr Group, The Embedded Systems Experts®, is an independent provider of world-class product design, training, and corporate and legal technical consulting services for the embedded systems industry. Founded by internationally known experts in the design of safe and secure embedded systems, Barr Group is driven by its mission to help companies improve the overall reliability and security of all embedded system-based applications. Applications strengthened as a result of services and resources provided by Barr Group include those in the automotive, medical, defense, industrial controls, consumer electronics, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. Barr Group has assisted thousands of engineers in the development of safer, more reliable electronic products through its Embedded C Coding Standard TM and continues to push the embedded systems industry forward with the annual release of Barr Group's Embedded Systems Safety & Security Survey TM. For more information about Barr Group, go to www.barrgroup.com.

Barr Group, The Embedded Systems Experts, Embedded C Coding Standard, Embedded Systems Safety & Security Survey, Embedded Software Boot Camp, Embedded Android Boot Camp, and Embedded Security Boot Camp are trademarks or service marks of Integrated Embedded, LLC d/b/a Barr Group.

Contact
Angie Hatfield
Hughes Communications, Inc.
425-941-2895
angie@hughescom.net
End
Source:Barr Group
Email:***@hughescom.net Email Verified
Tags:#MWCBarcelona2017, #EmbeddedSys, #IndustryBestPractices
Industry:Security
Location:Germantown - Maryland - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Hughes Communications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share