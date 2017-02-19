 
Industry News





TMG Consulting Reveals Seven Key Considerations for the Next Generation AMI Business Case

 
AUSTIN, Texas - Feb. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- RIMSolutions™, the research practice of TMG Consulting today published the report: TMG's 7 IN 17: Key Factors Shaping the Next Generation AMI Business Case, Part 1.

According to the report, to justify smart grid investments going forward, business cases need to go beyond eliminating the need for manual meter reads and increasing their accuracy to include other benefits. The seven key considerations, to expose these benefits include: The Internet of Things (IoT), Dynamic Pricing, Data and Asset Management, Agility and Flexibility, The Evolving Energy Business, Potential Revenue Streams and Customer Engagement.

"With technology advancing at its current rate and customer service expectations rising, the AMI business case of the future is extremely promising. Technology is available to prevent injury or death, improve the customer experience and expose new revenue streams," says Vanessa Edmonds, a vice president at TMG Consulting who leads the research practice. "The report aims to help utility professionals understand and quantify these benefits, thereby making the case for future investments."

The report is available to members of the TMG Research Community™, a consortium of industry peers focused on customer-related goals and projects.

About TMG Consulting

Protecting utility company investments and reputations is the fundamental mission of TMG Consulting. Through services offered under Advisory, Client-side Delivery and Research practices, TMG identifies and prioritizes goals, and procures and implements solutions that deliver results.

With the most accomplished and ethical consultants and researchers in the utility industry, TMG Consulting has delivered successful projects for more than 250 companies since 1992.

Contact
Kisha Gresham
***@tmgconsulting.com
