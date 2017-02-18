 
Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918


Kelley Kronenberg Chief Financial Officer Receives South Florida Business Journal's 2017 CFO Award

 
 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Feb. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Heath S. Eskalyo, Principal Partner and Chief Financial Officer in the Fort Lauderdale office of Kelley Kronenberg, was selected as the winner of the South Florida Business Journal's 2017 CFO Awards for the businesses under $100 million in revenue category. The recipients were honored January 17th at the Hyatt Regency Pier Sixty-Six in Fort Lauderdale.

The annual CFO Awards honor chief financial officers who go above and beyond their duties within the office and are active within their community.

"I am honored to accept this award and to have our firm recognized for our efforts to break the traditional law firm finance mold," said Mr. Eskalyo. "Through the combined efforts of our leadership team we have developed a progressive and entrepreneurial model that creates synergy and has tripled revenue growth and lawyer count in the past seven years."

Mr. Eskalyo has been instrumental in the firm's growth from a statewide practice to a firm with a national presence.  He plays a significant role in the firm's business development efforts and the continued expansion of the firm's practice areas and services. Additionally, he directs the firm's philanthropic efforts and oversees involvement in community events and fundraisers.

In his legal practice, Mr. Eskalyo focuses on Workers' Compensation, OSHA, Defense Base Act claims, Insurance Fraud, Civil Liability, Construction Law and Occupational Accident and Truckers Occupational Insurance claims.

Outside the office, Mr. Eskalyo is a Sprint, Olympic, 70.3 and Ironman triathlete and the founder of the TriSharks, Inc., a nonprofit organization comprised of a dedicated group of triathletes who are senior level professionals committed to professional growth, business development, networking and philanthropy. Additionally, he co-founded Team Victory, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit team that participates in triathlons to raise money and awareness on behalf of noteworthy charitable groups. He is also an advocate for The Children's Tumor Foundation, serves on the Board of Directors for The Victory Center, and is on the Advisory Board for the Leanda Cave Foundation.

###

About Kelley Kronenberg

Kelley Kronenberg is a diverse, full-service business law firm that provides litigation and other legal services to established corporations, insurance companies, entrepreneurs and individuals in Florida and other regions of the U.S. More than 115 attorneys strong, the firm offers 25 distinct practice areas throughout its network of ten offices in Florida and Illinois.  Founded in 1980, Kelley Kronenberg was built on relationships and continues to grow and excel because of its strength, offering sound legal counsel and exceptional client service. Kelley Kronenberg is ranked in the Top 25 Largest Law Firms in South Florida by the South Florida Business Journal, and has been recognized as a Top Law Firm in Florida by the South Florida Legal Guide and LexisNexis ® Martindale-Hubbell®.   More information on practice areas and office locations is available at www.kelleykronenberg.com.

Click to Share