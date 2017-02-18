News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Kelley Kronenberg Chief Financial Officer Receives South Florida Business Journal's 2017 CFO Award
The annual CFO Awards honor chief financial officers who go above and beyond their duties within the office and are active within their community.
"I am honored to accept this award and to have our firm recognized for our efforts to break the traditional law firm finance mold," said Mr. Eskalyo. "Through the combined efforts of our leadership team we have developed a progressive and entrepreneurial model that creates synergy and has tripled revenue growth and lawyer count in the past seven years."
Mr. Eskalyo has been instrumental in the firm's growth from a statewide practice to a firm with a national presence. He plays a significant role in the firm's business development efforts and the continued expansion of the firm's practice areas and services. Additionally, he directs the firm's philanthropic efforts and oversees involvement in community events and fundraisers.
In his legal practice, Mr. Eskalyo focuses on Workers' Compensation, OSHA, Defense Base Act claims, Insurance Fraud, Civil Liability, Construction Law and Occupational Accident and Truckers Occupational Insurance claims.
Outside the office, Mr. Eskalyo is a Sprint, Olympic, 70.3 and Ironman triathlete and the founder of the TriSharks, Inc., a nonprofit organization comprised of a dedicated group of triathletes who are senior level professionals committed to professional growth, business development, networking and philanthropy. Additionally, he co-founded Team Victory, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit team that participates in triathlons to raise money and awareness on behalf of noteworthy charitable groups. He is also an advocate for The Children's Tumor Foundation, serves on the Board of Directors for The Victory Center, and is on the Advisory Board for the Leanda Cave Foundation.
###
About Kelley Kronenberg
Kelley Kronenberg is a diverse, full-service business law firm that provides litigation and other legal services to established corporations, insurance companies, entrepreneurs and individuals in Florida and other regions of the U.S. More than 115 attorneys strong, the firm offers 25 distinct practice areas throughout its network of ten offices in Florida and Illinois. Founded in 1980, Kelley Kronenberg was built on relationships and continues to grow and excel because of its strength, offering sound legal counsel and exceptional client service. Kelley Kronenberg is ranked in the Top 25 Largest Law Firms in South Florida by the South Florida Business Journal, and has been recognized as a Top Law Firm in Florida by the South Florida Legal Guide and LexisNexis ® Martindale-Hubbell®
Contact
Kelley Kronenberg
***@kelleykronenberg.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse