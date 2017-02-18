 
Industry News





IAQ Video Network's YouTube Channel Reaches 2 Million Views

The IAQ Video Network produces videos to educate the public about indoor air quality and environmental, health & safety issues (EHS).
 
 
PHOENIX - Feb. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, the IAQ Video Network celebrated the 2,000,000th view of their collection of educational videos on the network's YouTube channel.  The growing channel is home to over 480 videos covering a wide range of environmental, indoor air quality (IAQ), health, safety and occupational exposure topics.

"It's with great appreciation of all of our viewers from across the globe that today we have achieved this milestone," said Paul Cochrane, President of the IAQ Video Network, a part of Cochrane & Associates, LLC.  "We started the YouTube channel back in late 2009 to share practical information that can directly impact people's lives at home and in the workplace. We continue to create one new video each week and look forward to our next milestone of producing our 500th video this spring."

Past educational videos have been sponsored by a number of organizations and leading industry professionals that work to protect the public's health.  Sponsors have included: EMSL Analytical, LA Testing, Clark Seif Clark, Zimmetry Environmental, VOETS and Healthy Indoors Magazine to name a few.

To view the complete list of educational videos or to join more than 2,500 subscribers of the IAQ Video Network's YouTube channel, please visit: www.youtube.com/iaqmarketer

To learn more or to inquire about IAQ Video Network sponsorship opportunities, custom videos or rebranding existing videos for educational and marketing purposes, please visit www.cochraneassoc.com, email info@cochraneassoc.com or call (602) 510-3179.

About Cochrane & Associates, LLC & the IAQ Video Network

Cochrane & Associates is a business development, public relations and marketing firm that specializes in the environmental, industrial hygiene, HVAC, mold, remediation and indoor air quality industries. The company has worked with many of the industries' leading institutions and companies as it continues to be an innovator. They are also the driving force behind the IAQ Video Network which produces educational, association and corporate videos.

