News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Ed Mayuga, AMM Communications, Presents March 23 Course about Value Proposition Design
The class is for business owners who want to learn more about want to learn more about what do your customers and sales prospects want to hear and what is the best way online to give them the message? Why would they use your product or service rather than a competitor's product or service? This class will teach you how to determine what is most important to your audience, how to build and maintain a digital audience, and ultimately sell more.
We will learn what the Value Proposition Design (VPD) process is and cover customer personas, discuss how to determine the strategic placement and proper digital channel (blog, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Instagram, etc.) to share your product or service featurese and benefits, and learn how to maintain Top of Mine Awareness (TOMA). For this class, it is recommended that you are currently familiar and using a variety of social media platforms.
Enterprise University, an educational program offering high impact, university caliber business courses, is sponsored by Enterprise Bank & Trust. The courses range from marketing for small businesses and succession planning strategies for family owned business to working through conflict and learning what banks look for in loan candidates.
To register for Mayuga's classes and other classes offered by Enterprise University, please click on the following link, http://www.enterprisebank.com/
Founded in 2008, AMM Communications LLC, strategic planning, public relations, marketing, and talent acquisition firm of St. Louis, Missouri, provides PR, business development, crisis communications, content marketing, internal communications, executive training, marketing, media relations, reputation management, and search consulting. AMM Communications works with small- and mid-sized businesses, not-for-profits and government entities nationwide. From 2010 - 2016, the agency was voted as one of the top 25 St. Louis public relations firms by the readers of Small Business Monthly and is WBE certified. For more information, please navigate to http://ammcommunications.com or call 314.485.9499.
Contact
Ann Marie Mayuga
***@ammcommunications.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 24, 2017