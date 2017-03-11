News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Sacramento Baseball
Local author William D. McPoil will be available to sign copies of book
Local author William D. McPoil will be available to sign copies of book
The Arden Fair Barnes & Noble in Sacramento will be hosting a book signing for Sacramento Baseball on Saturday, March 11th at 1:00 p.m. Stop by to get you copy signed by local author, William D. McPoil.
Sacramento Baseball
Sacramento has enjoyed baseball since the Gold Rush. As early as 1869, the first professional baseball team in America, the Cincinnati Red Stockings, came to Sacramento and played against a locally organized team. A few years later, the Sacramento team joined the California League to compete against those from San Francisco and Oakland, becoming a charter member of the newly formed Pacific Coast League in 1903. All the while, children and adults alike were picking up the sport in the many parks, sandlots, and schoolyards throughout the city. In the 1920s, 1930s, and 1940s, amateur and sponsored teams competed against each other for trophies and bragging rights. Then, in the 1950s, Little League, Babe Ruth League, and American Legion Baseball flourished.
About the Author:
William D. McPoil is a lifelong resident of Sacramento. He graduated from McClatchy High School and holds a master of arts in history from CSU Sacramento. After retiring from the Sacramento Police Department, he worked as a labor negotiator and taught US history at the Sacramento campuses of Golden Gate University and Chapman University College.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
1725 Arden Way
Sacramento, CA 95815
When: Saturday, March 11th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse