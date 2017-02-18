News By Tag
Philadelphia's 86th Easter Promenade Set To Hop Down South Street On Easter Sunday
Master of ceremonies, Henri David returns to lead one of the country's oldest Easter celebrations on Easter Sunday, April 16, 2017
Children and adults can enter to be crowned Best Dressed, Best South Street Razzle Dazzle or Best Easter Bonnet – even your pet can win big if he or she is looking spiffy! Celebrity judges will announce the winners in 12 categories, including:
Best Dressed Little Girl (2-5 years)
Best Dressed Little Boy (2-5 years)
Best Dressed Young Girl (6-12 years)
Best Dressed Young Boy (6-12 years)
Best Dressed Teen Girl (13-19 years)
Best Dressed Teen Boy (13-19 years)
Best Dressed Woman (20+ years)
Best Dressed Man (20+ years)
Best Dressed Family
Best Dressed Pet
Best Easter Bonnet
Best South Street Razzle Dazzle
Don't miss this FREE family event, filled with fun and surprises! Come to the District before the Promenade or stay afterwards to enjoy a fabulous brunch at one of our wonderful restaurants or enjoy a day of shopping in our wide variety of stores.
Brunch menus and events will be released in March. In the meantime, browse the early list of participating restaurants:
* Bridget Foy's (200 South Street)
* Ela (627 S. 3rd Street)
* Me N Mo Meatballs and More (214 South Street)
* Twisted Tail (509 S. Second Street)
* Brauhaus Schmitz (718 South Street)
* Pizzeria Stella (420 South Second Street)
For more information about the Easter Promenade, visit www.southstreet.com or call 215-413-3713.
