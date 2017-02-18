 
Philadelphia's 86th Easter Promenade Set To Hop Down South Street On Easter Sunday

Master of ceremonies, Henri David returns to lead one of the country's oldest Easter celebrations on Easter Sunday, April 16, 2017
 
 
Master of ceremonies Henri David leading last year's parade
Master of ceremonies Henri David leading last year's parade
 
PHILADELPHIA - Feb. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Hop on down to South Street Headhouse District for some FREE, egg-citing family fun during the 85th annual Easter Promenade on Sunday, April 16, 2017.  Come dressed in your Sunday Best and promenade down South Street in this grand and popular tradition that last year drew record crowds. Master of ceremonies Henri David returns to lead the parade from the corner of Passyunk Avenue/South Street down to Headhouse Square (2nd Street). Enjoy Easter treats, live music from the Philadelphia Freedom Band, the Bunny Hop, Mr. and Mrs. Peter Cottontail and much more until 2:00pm. Bring your camera and stick around to meet the Easter Bunny himself, and see who wins the best dressed contests!

Children and adults can enter to be crowned Best Dressed, Best South Street Razzle Dazzle or Best Easter Bonnet – even your pet can win big if he or she is looking spiffy! Celebrity judges will announce the winners in 12 categories, including:

Best Dressed Little Girl (2-5 years)
Best Dressed Little Boy (2-5 years)
Best Dressed Young Girl (6-12 years)
Best Dressed Young Boy  (6-12 years)
Best Dressed Teen Girl (13-19 years)
Best Dressed Teen Boy (13-19 years)
Best Dressed Woman (20+ years)
Best Dressed Man (20+ years)
Best Dressed Family
Best Dressed Pet
Best Easter Bonnet
Best South Street Razzle Dazzle

Don't miss this FREE family event, filled with fun and surprises! Come to the District before the Promenade or stay afterwards to enjoy a fabulous brunch at one of our wonderful restaurants or enjoy a day of shopping in our wide variety of stores.

Brunch menus and events will be released in March. In the meantime, browse the early list of participating restaurants:

* Bridget Foy's (200 South Street)
* Ela (627 S. 3rd Street)
* Me N Mo Meatballs and More (214 South Street)
* Twisted Tail (509 S. Second Street)
* Brauhaus Schmitz (718 South Street)
* Pizzeria Stella (420 South Second Street)

For more information about the Easter Promenade, visit www.southstreet.com or call 215-413-3713.
Source:South Street Headhouse District
Source:South Street Headhouse District
